To do or not to do? Staying productive in quarantine

Historically, intellectuals of all categories were known to produce some of their best work during a plague.

Shakespeare supposedly wrote three plays while in quarantine during the bubonic plague. Writers, historians and regular students used Twitter to engage in the conversation of whether or not the self-quarantined should use this time wisely and stay productive.

Celebrities and influencers flocked to social media to demonstrate their idea of quarantine: crying, singing and continuing to be controversial, while other public figures have used this time to reconnect with themselves, create and inspire followers to do the same.

The two-week spring break for Georgia State students created plenty of time to tackle the necessary and even unnecessary work. Of course, this opportunity may have been a blessing for some students. The shutdown forces every resident in Atlanta to stay home.

For some Panthers stuck at houses or apartments, the pressure to stay productive is not too evident. Sophomore Madelyn Bilbrey lived on campus until it closed two weeks ago. Since then, she has taken the extra week off to regroup and tackle new projects.

“I am already the kind of person who is always looking for something,” Bilbrey said. “Now that I had all this free time, I was looking forward to doing different things.”

Bilbrey spent time with her family and enjoyed the fact that school was off her radar for a few days. The majority of college campuses are closed, forcing millions to either return home or stay in their off-campus housing.

For the students returning home to the “folks,” the college student mentality has to calm down and resort back to childhood in your parent’s house. On social media, parents are crafting new ways to entertain their now restless 21-year-olds.

Georgia State junior Sheridan Hill balances returning home and living in her downtown apartment. Occasionally, she returns to her parents, but as the restrictions and “shelter-in-place” orders increase, Hill remained in her apartment for the majority of the break. The time off from school and work proved to be a time of relaxation.

“I get up at 9 [a.m.], lay around, make a cup of coffee and sit outside,” Hill said. “Sometimes, I’ll do cooking and cleaning, and other days, I would just take a walk, listen to music or honestly take a lot of naps.”

Hill feels no pressure to be productive or create an enlightenment era like the historical quarantined humans before her. For Hill, this opportunity of time off from school reignites recuperation.

“While I think this a great time to get things done, this could also be a restorative, reflective time for people,” Hill said.

Georgia State junior Melissa Pearson moved into an apartment before Gov. Brian Kemp made the shelter-in-place order. A month before the outbreak, Pearson felt weak and nauseous, resulting in her scheduling a doctor’s appointment that was canceled due to COVID-19 precautions.

Now, Pearson uses her free time to stay home, watch “Tiger King,” sleep and eat, which helped her adverse symptoms tremendously. Quarantine is no issue for Pearson.

“Since I’m an introvert, I did not feel pressure to get things done,” Pearson said. “I normally do not go out and do things in my regular time.”

Although, the rumors of school closure meant a few stressful days for her leading up to the official announcement from Georgia State University President Becker. Pearson ran back and forth to three Georgia State buildings to clarify class scheduling, study abroad scholarships and whether or not her summer abroad trip would even proceed.

“Since everyone is working from home now, it is taking a lot longer than usual,” Pearson said. “It is just a waiting game right now.”

The Georgia State administration updates students almost daily with details about the next move for school occurrences, but most student issues are personal and urgent. Student productivity can only move so far without the help of administrative positions.

With an unsure amount of quarantined months left and chaotic political moves, Panthers will remain at home searching for their next step.