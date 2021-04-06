Three things we learned about the Hawks this week

Atlanta had a rough start to the week that saw them drop two games against the Nuggets and Suns. Their resolve is what helped them finish the week 2-2. Here is what I saw:

A healthy Bogdan Bogdanovic is the real deal

After the Sacramento Kings declined to match the Hawksâ€™ four-year, $72 million offer sheet to Bogdanovic, Atlanta became more optimistic than it had in the last few years.

Bogdanovic provided multiple scoring bursts this past week, paving the way for the Hawks to gain a boost and unlock crucial scoring runs.Â

Entering Sunday, he averaged 12 points per game in 24 appearances.

He finished with 22 points against the Phoenix Suns, 26 against the San Antonio Spurs and 28 against the New Orleans Pelicans. He was also scorching hot from three, making over 50% of his shots from deep in the Hawksâ€™ four games.Â

Following lingering injuries, Bogdanovic has already established himself as a vital starter or role player. His scoring could only continue to rise and become more necessary as the final one-third of the season comes into full swing.

At 25-24, the Hawks are creeping up in the Eastern Conference standings

The Eastern Conference, for the most part, has been a toss-up except for the top three seeds, with the Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets all owning the top spot at some point this season.

But, anybody can claim those last five spots.Â

Less than two months ago, the Hawks found themselves in a dry spell. Now, they are the five seed in the east. They only mustered two wins this week, but they are still in good standing.

The most important thing for Nate McMillanâ€™s team is to continue building on their newfound chemistry. As they get more players back from injuries in the coming weeks, the Hawks should have an easier time doing that. As I mentioned last week, this team has the potential to have the deepest bench in the East with everyone healthy.Â

This team seems to love to play for McMillan, and a healthy, upbeat roster could propel them from the bottom three seeds.Â

Lou Williamsâ€™ minutes are providing value unseen earlier this seasonÂ

In Sweet Louâ€™s season debut last week, he only posted seven points on a poor 3-10 shooting but showed flashes of his brilliance Friday Night.Â Â

With multiple starters out against the Pelicans, Williams played great, scored 19 points and dished out eight assists. McMillan seems to know how to use his newly acquired weapon effectively in the Hawks system, which bodes well.Â

Itâ€™s a small sample size, but you have to love what youâ€™re seeing so far. Several games have resulted in losses due to lack of depth, and it seemed impossible for Atlanta to get wins. Now, the narrative could change with the superb bench scoring.Â

Atlanta has something they havenâ€™t had in a long time: an elite sixth man. Who better to have than the Gwinnett native for his second stint with the franchise?