March 3: Three Big Things

UNIVERSITY

Men’s basketball drops to Georgia Southern Eagles

Friday’s rivalry game against the Georgia Southern Eagles brought out the biggest crowd of the year. The same fans who were still filing in minutes after tip-off also exited the building before the final buzzer–this was the most gut-wrenching loss of the season. After the game, the players looked dejected and, at times, seemed like they were mentally elsewhere. The final score read 79-70, but the game felt like a 20-point blowout. The Panthers trailed the entire 40 minutes and it will cost them going forward in terms of postseason seeding.

STATE

Josef Martinez tears ACL

Sunday afternoon brought some tough news to Atlanta United FC and their die-hard fans. The team announced Josef Martinez would miss the entire 2020 season with a torn ACL that he suffered on Saturday in the 2-1 win over Nashville SC. Martinez and his squad were hoping for a big year to make up for an underwhelming 2019. However, the news brings the roadmap for a promising team to a sudden pause. Head coach Frank de Boer did not say much to the media following Saturday’s game. He was stretchered off as Marcedes Benz Stadium echoed with silence.

NATIONAL

NFL Combine standouts

Many NFL Draft prospects improved their stock for the April 23 draft at the Combine this past weekend. Former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts looks phenomenal. Jeff Okudah, former Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker, made headlines after schooling a reporter who questioned his “tendency to get kind of sloppy.” Okudah responded back to the reporter and told him to “Put the tape on again; you might see something else.” Also making headlines was former Minnesota Golden Gophers offensive lineman consisted of seven scrambled eggs, a big tub of cottage cheese, grits, peanut butter, a banana and 20 ounces of red Gatorade.