The Rolling Stones: a History

Known for their British-rock pioneering, hard blues and unique sound, The Rolling Stones have weaved their way through the age of rock, creating a brand that has gone down in history.

The iconic British rock band packed out the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday, November 11th. The streets were packed with fans wearing the Rolling Stones signature lips and tongue logo.

The design was created by English artist John Pasche, symbolizing and tributing Hindu goddess Kali of energy and empowerment. Like Mick Jagger himself, the logo is a fiery and bold visual representation of the type of energy the band cultivates.

Pasche used Jagger’s mouth to create what is now The Rolling Stone’s signature logo. The mouth debuted in 1971 displayed on the album “Sticky Fingers.”

The band initially consisted of vocalist Mick Jagger, instrumentalist Brian Jones, guitarist Keith Richards, bassist Bill Wyman and drummer Charlie Watts. Jagger and Richards met in primary school, reconnecting after a few years apart.

The band started in London in 1962. Gaining immense popularity across the sea, The Rolling Stones took part in what is known as “The British Invasion,” traveling right behind The Beatles on the road to international stardom.

As rock and roll became wildly popular in England, America began to open its doors to rock music’s flamboyant and immaculate idea. In the sixties, hits like “Mrs. Brown You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter” and “Gimme Shelter” by the Rolling Stones filled the ears of teenagers and young people all across America.

Displaying wild behavior, images of sex and the usage of drugs, The Rolling Stones gained a “bad boy” reputation. In the 70s, The Stones began to use psychedelic drugs such as LSD, which many have claimed significantly influenced their music.

As the times in America were significantly changing, so was the music that motivated the movements of that era. The ideology during the sixties and seventies shifted to let in new ideas. College kids were using the music the Stones made to break social barriers and the confines of society.

The Rolling Stones helped shape American culture. Their music influenced the creation of the famous music magazine “The Rolling Stone,” Which launched in 1967 after the band climbed several charts and remained on Billboard with consecutive hit songs.

Today, the Rolling Stones have remained commercially successful, touring and creating music for over fifty years, making them the oldest touring and performing rock band in history. The Stones have sold more than 200 million albums throughout their time making music.