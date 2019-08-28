The GILEE Issue

Though its supporters believe there is good
that could come
from the GILEE program,
it is controversial to
some because of who
it partners with.
In a published letter, then
Student Government
Association Senators
Jazmin Mejia and Hamza Rahman stated their
opposition to GILEE because of its
collaboration with human rights
violators and its history of bigotry.
A program designed to train American law enforcement alongside international
partners across the globe sounds like something that would find a home within a
government agency. Yet the Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange (GILEE)
finds its home within
Georgia State.
GILEE was established in 1992 to provide counterterrorism training
for police officers in preparation for the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games.
But students in the past have questioned GILEEâ€™s effectiveness â€“ since
there was in fact a terrorist attack at the Atlanta games.
The foundation is a tax-exempt, non-profit organization that helps fund
Georgia State, taking in millions of dollars of revenue each year, primarily
through tax-deductible donations. Charitable donations to the school are
also given through the foundation, which it then distributes the funds to
Georgia Stateâ€™s needs.