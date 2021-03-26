Talon Takeover named NBA 2K League’s Best Livestream

The NBA 2K League presented Hawks Talon Gaming Club’s Talon Takeover series with the Best Livestream Award on Thursday.

Hosted by Hawks Talon GC head coach Wesley Acuff and in-game entertainer Manni Supreme, Talon Takeover “blurred the line between music and esports by featuring celebrities, entertainers and influencers” through NBA 2K21.

“We are super excited to receive this award from the NBA 2K League,” Acuff said. “We want to thank all the influencers who came on Talon Takeover to game with us. We’re also appreciative of everyone who tuned in and everyone in our organization who worked behind the scenes to make this series happen.”

Guests in the first-of-its-kind series have included Metro Boomin, Lil Durk, Sonny Digital and NLE Choppa, with many more to come soon.