Taking to the Stage: The Thriving Theater Community

The saying “the show must go on” holds true for the vigorous theater community as they stay strong and resilient in this ever-changing entertainment landscape. Storytelling mediums have evolved over the decades and will continue evolving as technology advances and stories become more accessible. Theater continues to stay relevant with innovative ways to provide the audience with an immersive experience that can not be attained at home.

Atlanta has a vibrant theater community with over 20 theaters that bring their uniqueness to the world of live entertainment. Many well-established theaters have continuously satisfied theater-goers throughout the decades, and newer theaters are making a name for themselves. These theaters provide many ways for people to get involved and to experience the magic of theater as not only an audience member, but as an employee, volunteer or visitor.

Atlanta City Theatre Players

The Atlanta City Theatre Players is home to Georgia State’s creative panthers who have a passion for storytelling and the stage. This campus organization is open to all students, regardless of their major or prior experience. The Atlanta City Theatre Players “strives to provide performance, directing, writing, and technical theatre opportunities to students in an educational and performative environment,” according to their Panther Involvement Network (P.I.N.) page.

They are holding auditions for their “Holiday Spectacular.” Auditions are due by Oct. 10. They not only provide students with theater opportunities, but they also host recreational events to bring members together. For more information about becoming a member of the Atlanta City Theatre Players, visit their P.I.N. page at pin.gsu.edu

Fox Theatre

The Fox Theatre is a staple in the Atlanta live entertainment industry. The Fox Theatre has provided the community with quality entertainment for almost a century, since it first opened on Dec. 25, 1929. The theater hosts over 150 performances annually, including concerts, Broadway shows, films and comedy shows. Their notable honors include the 2023 Billboard Magazine’s #2 Highest Grossing Theatre Worldwide in the category of 5,000 seats or less and the 2022 IEBA Theatre of the Year.

They’re current and upcoming shows include Disney’s The Lion King presented by Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta, Pride Parade Viewing Party, A Conversation with Larry David and Disney Jr. Live on Tour. The Fox Theatre also provides many ways to get involved. They are accepting applications on their website for full-time jobs, part-time jobs and volunteer usher positions.

They also have community partnerships including Fox in a Box and Fox Theatre Grant Program. Fox in a Box is an interactive program for elementary school students, where they discuss how significant events in the Fox Theatre’s timeline connect with important lessons in the classroom. The Fox Theatre Grant Program’s objective is to grant funding to Georgia’s historic theatres.

Rialto Center For The Arts

Rialto Center for the Arts is Georgia State’s own theater located right on campus. “Where Atlanta Meets the World” is their mission statement that aligns with how their international programming brings together diverse communities while sparking conversations centered around art, history and culture.

The Rialto is located in the middle of Atlanta’s historic Fairlie-Poplar arts district. Performances and events at the Rialto include GSU’s School of Music events, opera, concert festivals, African dance and funk. The Rialto offers ways for people to get involved and use the space for events. You can rent space in the Rialto for dance performances, film screenings, weddings, banquets and more by requesting rental information on their website. There are also two volunteer opportunities, one under the Usher Program and the other under the Ambassador Program.