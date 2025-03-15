Support Campus Entrepreneurs: The Local Stylist You Need Is Right Here

Humor me for a moment, and bring to mind the worst haircut you’ve ever had in your life. It was probably you, holding a pair of safety scissors, beholding the fresh Oompa Loompa quiff you’ve just given yourself in the smeared bathroom mirror.

Or maybe it was your mom, trying to save money and testing out her DIY skills, but it all went wrong. It could’ve been a friend, a cousin, an aunt, a babysitter, anyone. But maybe it was actually at a salon, at the hands of a “professional”.

We’ve all been there before. Coming home after spending a hundred dollars at a hair salon to find that our mirror and lighting revealed we did not look as good as we had initially thought. Or stepping out into the light after getting our nails done, cuticles bruised, and the color radically different from what we asked for. Or sitting in a tattoo parlor, smiling and painfully nodding that, yes, this is what we wanted, when in reality, it isn’t.

All these experiences make going out and spending our money a bit of a gamble. But what other options do we have? Not all of us have the skills, time or resources to do everything ourselves. Luckily, as college students, we have a special hack: student businesses.

Avé Reed is a student at GSU who started braiding hair when she was 15 years old. Now a senior, living in Greek housing, she focuses on locs, braiding, and natural hair styling in her self-started, student-run business.

Kayla, also a 4th year GSU student, found Avé through social media.

“I was just looking for someone to do my hair; it’s so hard to find someone, like in Atlanta,” Kayla said.

The two connected, and since April of 2024, Kayla has been going to Avé for her hair appointments consistently.

This may seem like a normal interaction between a customer and client, but I would argue that it’s something much more significant; it’s something that builds community and connection between all of us on campus. Taking a chance on student businesses can also provide you with better results and customer service than you could expect from any commercial salon.

When asked to compare her experience with Avé to public salons that she has been to, Kayla highlighted the professionalism that Avé displayed in her work. She said that when going to corner shops, it was often painful and with unsatisfying results. Avé, however, would make sure she liked her hair through all steps of the process. She said that Avé would also come prepared with all her tools and products beforehand so that the appointment would start on time.

“Her demeanor was very nice, which made the whole experience more enjoyable,” Kayla said.

She described the process as being more personalized, following her specific needs. Avé said in an interview, “I don’t just, like, put my foot down, I want you to be satisfied.”

In addition, supporting student businesses also encourages students’ long-term goals and dreams. For Avé, a business management major, her business is the starting platform for her career.

“I can see myself opening up my salon, as well as a beauty supply store,” she told The Signal.

Avé’s inspiration and motivation for starting her business are also worth recognizing. Growing up with difficult familial circumstances and struggling with permanent housing, Avé felt a burden of responsibility.

“A lot of my life struggles really forced me to just develop the skill and take advantage of my own skill,” Avé said. “It was just a matter of me having to take care of myself and my younger siblings financially.”

She called her business a “saving grace” when describing the various trials she had to persevere through to get where she is today. If nothing else, seeing the pure dedication and resilience of some of our student business owners should nudge us to support them.

When asked whether they recommended starting or burning from student businesses, both Kayla and Avé gave an affirmative “yes.”

“I would definitely recommend students start their own business,” Avé said, adding that consistency and dedication, though difficult at first, reaps rewards.

“We’ve gotta support each other because, you know, we all start somewhere,” Kayla said. “Everyone’s growing, everyone wants to grow their craft and get better.”

There’s a plethora of student services on campus. Whether it be hair, nails, lashes or tattoos, you can be sure to find someone with that passion and professionalism on campus close by or that can even come to you. Take a chance and support your local stylist.