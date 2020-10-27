Students: we need to appreciate the Rialto

Georgia State sits near many historic music and art venues, such as The Tabernacle and 787 Windsor. But we often overlook the one sitting right there on campus.

Georgia State renovated The Rialto in the 1990s and has since hosted multiple historical shows and events. It is well known for state-of-the-art acoustics. Being the only local performing arts center in downtown Atlanta, it’s a cultural anchor that often doesn’t get students’ attention it rightfully deserves.

The Rialto has hosted legendary acts such as Gladys Knight through its amazing Rialto series. The School of Music regularly holds performances there, including the Georgia State University Symphony Orchestra.

When student organizations hold events, they use the Student Center, Dahlberg Hall or even the plazas. Imagine hosting a panel in the gorgeous auditorium of Rialto, learning in an environment rich with culture.

Picture entering from stage left as your family cheers you on from their seats. Paint the portrait of you hosting your art exhibit in the lobby, which students walk past regularly and wait in front of. Students often feel confined to our classrooms. Just a walk away from the walls we see daily is the refreshing setting of the Rialto.

The Rialto is an organization hosting educational outreach programs such as the Rialto Jazz Youth Jazz Orchestra and Rialto 2 Go. It regularly hosts events for the nationally acclaimed Atlanta Film Festival and the National Black Arts Festival.

In a brief conversation with local Atlantan Jill Simione, she voiced her love for the concert hall.

“It used to be a movie theater, and as a child, I loved coming here and watching movies. It was something different,” Simione said. “And then [Georgia State] bought it, and I started coming to the little shows they had. It was great. I can’t wait for it to open back up once everything clams down, and everybody is safe.”

The Rialto is a gorgeous building, with its grand piano and giant auditorium. For being so stunning and full of opportunity, it only doesn’t get the love it deserves.

The Rialto is a cultural landmark in the city of Atlanta and for Georgia State. It’s a place where artists can express themselves and show off their masterwork to the general public. It is a showcase of classical and jazz music from Georgia State students and professionals.

Due to COVID-19, the concert hall isn’t hosting many events, but definitely check out any online performances. In the upcoming months, students are invited to stream their online performances. The “Feed Your Senses Livestream” series will showcase musicians Joe Alterman and Joe Grandsen in November and December. What better way is there to celebrate the holiday spirit?

So as the nation begins to open up, look out for shows at the Rialto. If you aren’t sold already, student discount tickets are available. With your discounted ticket also comes free parking, a rarity in the city. What more reason do you need to take the night off, grab some friends and enjoy a show at the Rialto?