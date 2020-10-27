Students tell what ghostly activities they join during Halloween

Halloween is full of tricks and treats for anyone who celebrates it. From spooky jack-o’-lanterns to the infinite candy and wild costumes, it’s hard not to want to take part in the festivities.

Although COVID-19 will cause Halloween to look different this year, there are still many safe ways to celebrate the holiday, whether it be spending the night cozied up on the couch or enjoying the fun with others.

Pumpkin Patch

Junior Cameron Moore enjoys spending quality time with his family, especially during the holidays.This tradition began at a young age, and he never feels too old to celebrate the spooky holiday.

“For Halloween, since I was three, my family has had a tradition where we go to a pumpkin patch, then an apple orchard, and then we end the night at a haunted corn maze,” Moore said.

Pumpkin Carving

Senior Sidney Henry, her family and friends have their own fun and spooky Halloween traditions. In her final years of college, she still makes family her priority during the holidays.

“My favorite thing to do during Halloween is going to the pumpkin patch with friends and family, pick out different pumpkins and take them home so we can all carve and paint them,” Henry said.

Staying comfortably at home on Halloween, especially during a pandemic, is one of the safest activities for the holiday. However, even then, social distancing and face masks are still encouraged by the CDC.

Trick-or-Treating

Junior Ana Rodriguez feels like she has outgrown the holiday but makes it fun for the people around her. Taking the kids she nannies trick-or-treating makes her feel young again and helps her appreciate the little things.

“Now that I’m too old to trick or treat, I take the kids I nanny trick or treating instead. I’m lucky enough that the families I nanny for enjoy Halloween just as much as I did,” Rodriguez said.

Six Flags Fright Night

Junior Hadeyah Mobley finds the park incredibly exciting during Halloween because of all the scary characters and spooky rides.

“I’ve been going to Six Flags Fright Fest since I could walk, and Halloween is my favorite holiday, so it’s the perfect combination for me,” Mobley said.

Mobley, along with all park-goers, must follow Six Flags’ COVID-19 safety protocols before and after entering the park.

Hallelujah Night

Scary movies and haunted houses are not the only ways to celebrate Halloween. Senior Semaj Lewis grew up spending his Halloween at church with his family.

“I couldn’t celebrate Halloween when I was younger, so we had ‘Hallelujah Night’ instead,” said Lewis. “It was always a good time, and I enjoyed it, but eventually I grew up and started celebrating with other people and going to parties instead.”

Although most churches have remained closed since Governor Kemp initiated quarantine, churches have decided to hold Hallelujah Night virtually.

From spending time at home with loved ones to going out for thrills, the ways to celebrate Halloween are endless. Although students may be celebrating Halloween differently this year, its spooky traditions and activities will continue to live on.