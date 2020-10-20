Students share their musical journeys

Music is more than just the sounds we listen to. Music is inspirational, authentic and complex. These three Georgia State students express what music means to them and how it inspires them.

Junior Andrew Buckmire is a hip hop and rap artist. He shares his music on Apple Music under the name “Christopher Knox.”

Buckmire has always had a knack for music. He started writing at five years old but did not seriously pursue a music career until 2015.

Rappers like Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole and Young Thug inspire him.

“I admire Kendrick and Cole because they are deep lyricists, but I feel that Young Thug is one of the most creative music artists of this generation when it comes to music visuals,” Buckmire said.

Buckmire writes his music to be completely authentic with himself and his listeners.

“Most of my music expresses my everyday life,” he said. “It is important for artists to talk about personal experiences because more people can relate to it.”

Buckmire hopes to deepen his passion for music by gaining more knowledge about the music industry and letting his music make positive statements.

Junior Caleb Both is a musician who creates concert and film scores. He shares his music on his YouTube channel, “Caleb J.”

Both has taken classical piano lessons for nine years and has composed for five years.

“My primary inspiration and reason for creating music is to tell stories that inspire others,” he said.

His story-telling furthered when he decided to start making film score music.

“Film music is a lot more diverse when it comes to genre, style and theme,” Both said. “I have written concert pieces about fictional stories, from space adventures to cartoon chipmunks, as well as pieces reflecting on [the] human experience.”

Both hopes to become a professional musician, working in a studio either producing or orchestrating music.

“Hopefully, I’ll be doing a music-related job that not only helps me grow but helps Atlanta in its journey toward becoming the ‘Hollywood of the South,’” Both said.

Junior Tayler Johnson is an R&B musician. She shares her music on her SoundCloud account, “Jae Indigo.”

Although she has always had a passion for music, Johnson did not desire to create her own music until a year ago.

Artists like SZA, Tyler, the Creator and Thundercat inspire her the most.

“These artists are undeniably themselves, and they face loads of criticism,” she said. “They go outside of the box and don’t put on a fake persona in order to be what is considered to be the norm.”

Johnson makes music generated from her personal feelings, which puts listeners into deep thought.

“I started creating music to enrich people,” she said. “It makes me feel good when people tell me that my music helped them get through tough times.”

Johnson aims for her music to reach the ears of millions.

“I see my music connecting me to more people and affecting the lives of many in a positive way,” Johnson said.

Buckmire, Both and Johnson all create different genres of music and have walked on different musical paths. Despite their differences, they all aim to create authentic music that inspires those who listen to it.