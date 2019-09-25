Students grapple with mold scare in three dorms at Georgia State

Would you want to pay $6,000 to $10,000 per school year for a dorm with mold in it?

Last Friday, Dylan Bagwell was moved out of room number 175 in Piedmont North Building B because of mold in the bathroom. Now, he’s in Piedmont Central, but his problem didn’t do away.

“My old dorm didn’t have mold that was as bad as my new one,” Bagwell said.

He said he’s waiting in this new dorm — where there’s mold in the shower room as well — while the university cleans his first room. He said he hasn’t reported the mold in the new room to the resident assistant yet because he’s been too busy managing classes and the abrupt room transition.

“This mold problem has been affecting me since the beginning of the school year and the process of moving dorms has created a lot of stress and inconvenience,” Bagwell said.

He didn’t experience any health symptoms in his first dorm, but after moving into his second one, he said he’s begun to experience sneezing and itchiness around his eyes.

But the problem doesn’t appear to be exclusive to Piedmont North or Piedmont Central. Jade Christman lives in Commons Building A on the 13th floor and has mold that she said has been there since she moved in.

Christman said she sent in a maintenance request, and when Georgia State staff came in to examine it, they told her roommate they would have to remove the ceiling of the closet. They recommended that she keep the door closed in the meantime.

A week prior, Christman said she developed a sore throat. During the inspection, Christman thinks they left the door open for some time, and that day her and her roommate began experiencing bad coughing. Christman said she experienced red, watery eyes. Today, she describes having a “foggy head cold and a runny nose.”

“I’m kind of upset, which might be an understatement … given that I’ve been living with it for almost a month now,” Christman said. “They handle issues post-move in, which is ridiculous, especially for kids who have to fully move out.”

People sensitive to mold can experience sneezing, runny noses and red eyes by inhaling it, according to WebMD. Someone with a serious mold allergy or asthma may experience a more severe reaction or even shortness of breath.

Dr. Harry Heiman, a clinical associate professor in the School of Public Health, said the health impacts vary based on an individual’s sensitivity to mold. Some may experience no symptoms, while others may experience life-threatening effects.

“It depends on the person and their susceptibility,” Heiman said. “Mold is often a reflection of problems with moisture … so it can sometimes coexist with mildew and other things, which similarly can be a problem or not.”

In August, Georgia Southern’s student newspaper, The George-Anne, reported that an entire dorm building was closed due to mold, causing a scramble to find additional housing for freshmen.

This isn’t the first time Georgia State has experienced a mold scare. In 2015, The Signal reported on student complaints that were also covered by WSB-TV. And just last year, mold in Piedmont North was a fear for some students as well, The Signal reported.

Georgia State’s housing or communications departments have not responded or provided comment on this story yet, but this page will be updated if one is made.

Editor’s Note: Continue to follow this page for any updated comments or developments.