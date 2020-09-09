Students foresee issues with blended learning

School is back in session and students have either made their way back to campus, or logged into classes from their couch. Despite the reopening going as planned, Georgia State students still share some of the concerns they have about their fall classes.

Although Georgia State has prepared to “take all steps within [its] control to provide the safest environment [it] can in on-campus activities,” it still leaves students to speculate whether or not things will be different if a COVID-19 panic strikes again.

Some students worry that their instructors will not be as gracious with assignments, grades and deadlines as they were in the spring. On the other hand, some students are willing to roll with the punches and handle anything their professors throw their way.

For most seniors, finally receiving a degree evokes a mixture of excitement and fear.

Senior Lucia Cruz is not concerned about what the semester may have in store.

“I believe the fall semester will continue how it is now, with not as many conflicts because of the regulations we have in place,” Cruz said. “I hope that we can prosper this semester and that many students can learn to adjust to the new norm.”

Strong academic support from professors has helped alleviate stress for many students. Some professors have eased up on deadlines, made Webex meetings not required or have offered extra credit. Junior Khibri Habtemariam feels lucky that his professors have been understanding.

“Some professors are becoming more lenient either with grading or timelines on specific assignments because most classes are online, which I don’t mind because it allows me to work around school better,” Habtemariam said.

On the surface, this semester might seem like a breeze for students who have a light workload, but for those who have to balance work and school full time, this semester could turn into their worst nightmare.

Junior Jazmin Wright is a full-time student and a full-time security guard. Maintaining good grades while working full-time can be a difficult task, especially with instructors who aren’t very forgiving.

“A lot of students here at Georgia State, including myself, have never really had online classes, and it’s hard to get a grasp on,” Wright said. “It makes it hard for me to try and teach myself and pass [the class] at the same time.”

With most courses being taught online, some students fear that they will not be able to retain the information that is being taught to them.

“I feel as if the future for most students will be a little rough than others, simply because they rely on getting the work turned in on time rather than actually understanding it,” Wright said. “Students are not learning how they used to.”

In spite of all the different circumstances that students are experiencing such as full-time jobs, complicated courses or simply not being used to online classes, nothing is impossible for the students at Georgia State.

“We have to pick up the pieces and strive forth for a better and brighter future,” Wright said.