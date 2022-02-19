State bests Southern to extend winning streak to four

It was nearly a full house in the GSU Sports Arena, as the Panthers defeated their in-state rivals the Georgia Southern Eagles 79-63.

This is now the fourth win in a row for the Panthers, and it can’t come at a better time as the race in the Sun Belt is heating up.

After starting conference play 0-4 the Panthers have found their stride in the Sun Belt as they are now 6-5 in the conference and 12-10 overall.

Kane Williams led the way for the Panthers scoring 21 points and grabbing five rebounds.

Eliel Nsoseme had 11 points and 11 rebounds for the ninth double-double of his career.

Corey Allen had an efficient night shooting 50% from deep while scoring 18 points

The Panthers dominated the Eagles on both sides of the ball as they played aggressive defense which led to timely baskets on offense.

At his post-game presser Coach Lanier pointed to the fact that the Panthers have always been a good team, even though they encountered some tough obstacles through the course of the season.

“We’ve always knew we had a good team in that locker room, and we had some disruptions throughout the year, either it was injuries or health and safety protocols that have disrupted us in our rhythm, routine and practice,” said Lanier.

The Panthers have been on a roll as of late. They look prime to make a deep run in the Sun Belt tournament and to achieve their ultimate goal of punching a ticket to the NCAA tournament.

The Panthers have three key games left on their schedule as they look to close the gap between them and the top of the Sun Belt standings.