Flowers are blooming, temperatures are rising and the sun doesn’t set at five pm anymore, it’s officially springtime! It’s time to step outside and witness the scenery as the city comes to life.

Springtime in Atlanta, where the living is easy. The outdoor activities heighten, and if there’s one place that provides a surplus of events and activities, it’s the city.

Within the next few weeks, these festivals and outdoor events will take place. These are places to hear live music, try new food and take advantage of new experiences.

Atlanta Fair

Ferris wheels, games and fair food are all located at the corner of Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. and Central Ave. SW, across from Georgia State’s stadium. The Atlanta Fair is here and closes on April 9. With plenty of rides and games, this is a great location for those who want something more “fast-paced” for the spring. The prices for admissions are $8 during the weekend and $5 throughout the week for those taller than 42.’’ Since its foundation in 1980, this is a great option for anyone wanting a quick rush of adrenaline and excitement.

Atlanta Dogwood Festival

At Piedmont Park, from April 14-16, the 87th Annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival will take place. This festival has a Fine Artist Market that includes photography, pottery, jewelry, sculptures, paintings and more. With an area, Kids Village, that contains interactive activities for children, this festival is for all ages. Along with arts, there will also be various vendors with food options such as funnel cakes, kettle corn, gyros, onion rings, crab cakes, kettle corn and much more. To top it off, there will also be live music, as well as international performances with origins from countries around the world.

Sweetwater 420 Festival

From April 22nd through 23rd, this festival will take place at the Sweetwater Brewing Company. With a lineup of over 40 artists including Shakey Graves, Neil Francis and Hotel Fiction, this is the festival to attend to hear a surplus of artists live. Founded 18 years ago, this festival has been known to bring together an eclectic group of musical artists, and it is said that this year there will be a food truck village, a 5k and a local craft/artist market. For those of age, there will also be craft beers, cocktails and hand-crafted signature drinks.

Inman Park Festival

In just a singular festival, numerous different activities take place. While the festival itself is on Saturday and Sunday, April 29th through 30th, on Friday, April 28, there will be a Tour of Homes. This allows attendees to see inside some of the historic and remodeled homes found within Inman Park. This is a way for the history of Inman Park to be emphasized and to allow insight into homes that are often just thought of as a façade. The festival itself will have a parade, music, a dance festival, a kids’ festival, an arts and crafts market and a street market. There will be three stages for music, contemporary and classical dance performances, a kid’s zone that includes crafts, slides, a playground, aerial acrobats and obstacle courses. In addition, the festival’s website states there will be many booths in the shaded area of the park that will feature over 75 artists showing their work in various forms of art, including sculpture, photography and painting.

Grant Park Past & Future Food Walk

Taking place on weekends throughout spring and summer, this food walk is 1.2 miles. Including eight food and drink tastings at three Southern-inspired restaurants, the entire tour takes about 2.5 hours. Along with the food and drink tastings, the tour also takes an excursion through the historic Oakland Cemetery. The informative food walk is done in small groups and can accommodate most restrictions for those who are vegetarian, gluten-free and have nut and seafood allergies.

Renaissance Festival

If there is ever a desire to get out of the city for a change of scenery, there will be a Renaissance Festival about half an hour outside of Atlanta. With jousting, acrobatic performances and music this festival has a range of activities to witness and offer. According to the website, there is also the opportunity to earn a juggling certificate from a master juggler who teaches for free.