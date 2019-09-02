Baseball, Basketball, Cross Country, Football, Golf, Rugby, Sand Volleyball, Soccer, Softball, Sports, Tennis, Track and Field, Volleyball, Women's Basketball Georgia State Sports Trivia On September 2, 2019 â€¢ By Signal Staff Malik Benlevi helped lead Georgia Stateâ€™s menâ€™s basketball team to a win in an away game against South Alabama on Feb. 15. Submitted by Georgia State Athletics How well do you know Georgia State Sports? Who is Georgia Stateâ€™s mascot? Smokey Uga Pounce Buzz In what year did our football program begin? 1998 2010 2017 1975 Which team did R.J. Hunter hit his famous three-pointer against in the 2015 NCAA Tournament? Memphis Houston Cincinnati Baylor Which NFL team does former wide receiver Penny Hart currently play for? The Indianapolis Colts The Atlanta Falcons The Tennessee Titans The San Francisco 49ers What is the nickname for our beach volleyball team? The Beachy Panthers The Beach Ladies The Sandy Panthers The Sandy Spikers Which country does junior volleyball player DÅ¾emila HadÅ¾iÄ‡ come from? Bosnia and Herzegovina Slovenia Slovakia Germany