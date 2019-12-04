Simply Signal Recipes: Overnight Oats

With Thanksgiving break being over too soon, weâ€™re so close to finally ending the semester, but first, we have to overcome finals week. During this time, every minute seems to revolve around studying for finals or completing tasks as quickly as possible to get back to studying.

This doesnâ€™t mean you have to skip breakfast or waste money every morning buying a quick bite on the go to avoid cooking in the morning. This recipe will allow you to enjoy a filling breakfast and focus on studying by only taking up about 3 minutes of your time the night before since after that it has to sit in the fridge overnight.Â

Cook time: 3 minutes of prep, 4+ hours of idle timeÂ

Total time:Â 4+ hours

Servings: 1 overnight oats mason jarÂ

Ingredients:

1/2 cup of either dairy, almond or soy milkÂ

1/2 cup of old-fashioned rolled oatsÂ

1/2 cup of yogurt (optional)Â

1 teaspoon of chia seeds

1/4 cup of pure maple syrup

Fresh strawberries; add as many as you like (also can be substituted with any other fruit or nut of your liking)Â

Steps:Â Â