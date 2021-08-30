Simply Signal recipes: National Bacon Day edition

Celebrated on September 4th, National Bacon Day is recognized nationally by many Americans each year. Itâ€™s a day for those who love to get creative with how they eat their food or for those who simply enjoy bacon.Â

Bacon recipes range from a savory breakfast dish to a sweet treat perfect for dessert.

With endless combinations and recipes to choose from, here are five simple bacon recipes to try out.Â

Bagel Breakfast Sliders:

These bagel sliders are a great way to start the morning on a good note without making a mess. With just a few simple ingredients, this can be made in less than an hour.

Cook time: 10 minutes

Prep: 15 minutes

Total cook time: 40 minutes

Yields: 8 to 10 servings

Ingredients:Â

Eight eggs

Â¼ cup of milk

Eight strips of bacon

Salt and pepper

Two tbsp. of chopped chives

Ten mini bagels, sliced

1 Â½ cup of shredded cheddar cheese

Three tbsp of melted butter

Four tbsp of softened cream cheese

Steps:Â

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and grease a large baking dish with cooking spray. In a large bowl, add eggs and milk and whisk until light and fluffy. In a large pan, cook bacon on medium-low heat until the bacon is crispy. Remove bacon from the pan and place on a paper towel to absorb excess grease. Discard the leftover bacon fat from the pan, leaving about a tablespoon left in the pan to cook the egg mixture. Pour the egg mixture into the pan with the heat still on medium-low heat. With a spatula, pull eggs from the edge of the pan inward until eggs and firm. Season with salt and pepper and fold in chopped chives. Spread cream cheese onto the bottom half of the bagels, then place in the greased baking dish side by side. Layer a portion of eggs and bacon on top of the bagel. Sprinkle with cheddar cheese over the bacon and place the other half of the bagel on top. Brush the tops of the bagels with the melted butter and season to taste. Place bagels in the oven and bake until the top is toasted and the cheese is melted for about 10 minutes, then serve.Â Â Â Â

Â Â Â Â 2. Bacon Cheeseburger Bombs:

This recipe for homemade burger bombs is a great way to eat lunch on the go and make just enough to feed a group of friends or satisfy the whole family.

Cook time: 10 minutes

Prep: 30 minutes

Total cook time: 50 minutes

Yields: 8 servings

Ingredients:Â

Four slices of bacon

Two garlic cloves, minced

Â½ onion, chopped

One pound of ground beef

One can of biscuit dough

Two dill pickles, chopped (optional)

One cup of shredded cheddar cheese

Four tbsp of melted butter

Sesame seeds

Ketchup and mustard (for serving)

Steps:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and lay parchment paper on a large baking sheet. In a large pan, cook bacon on medium-low heat until the bacon is crispy. Remove bacon from the pan and place on a paper towel to absorb excess grease. Discard the excess bacon fat from the pan, leaving about two tablespoons left in the pan. Chop up the bacon and set it aside. With the pan on medium-high heat, add in onions and cook until translucent. Add in minced garlic, ground beef, season with salt, pepper, and other seasonings of choice. Cook ground beef until it is no longer pink for about 5-6 minutes. Once cooked, drain and discard excess fat. Flatten out biscuit rounds with hands or rolling pin until it is about a quarter of an inch thick. Place on top of each turn the cooked ground beef, pickles, bacon and cheese. Fold and pinch edges together until they create a ball. Place burger bombs with the seams facing the bottom of the baking sheet. Brush the top of the dough balls with melted butter, then sprinkle sesame seeds on top for texture. Bake until biscuits are cooked thoroughly and golden brown on the outside for about 20 minutes. Let cool, then serve with ketchup, mustard or other condiments of choice.

Bacon-Wrapped JalapeÃ±o Bites:

Whether this dish is served as an appetizer or a quick afternoon snack, these bacon-wrapped bites are good enough to pack a punch and please a hungry crowd.

Cook time: 15 minutes

Prep: 15 minutes

Total cook time: 30 minutes

Yields: 6 servings

Ingredients:

Â½ cup of cream cheese

Â½ cup of shredded cheddar cheese

12 jalapeÃ±o peppers, sliced in half with seeds and insides removed.

12 strips of bacon(thin cut)

Salt and pepper

Cooking spray

Steps:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a large baking sheet with aluminum foil and spray with cooking spray. In a medium bowl, mix cream cheese, salt, pepper and cheddar cheese together until smooth, then set aside. Next, fill each half of the jalapeÃ±o with the cream cheese mixture and wrap each stuffed pepper with a strip of bacon. Place the bacon-wrapped poppers on the baking sheet evenly and bake in the oven until bacon is cooked thoroughly and crispy for 25 minutes. Let it cool and serve.

Garlic Shrimp Bacon Alfredo

This hearty alfredo recipe is an excellent way to spice up a classic favorite and is sure to have friends and family coming back for seconds.

Cook time: 15 minutes

Prep: 15 minutes

Total cook time: 30 minutes

Yields: 4 servings

Ingredients:

One lb of fresh or frozen shrimp, peeled and deveined

Six slices of bacon, chopped

Salt and pepper

Â½ yellow onion, diced

One medium tomato, diced

Three cloves of garlic, minced

2 cups of heavy cream

16 oz of fettuccine noodles

1 cup parmesan cheese, grated

Â½ cup of parsley, chopped

Steps:

In a large pot, fill with water and add salt. Then once the water has come to a boil, add in fettuccine noodles for 8-10 minutes, then strain. In a large pan, over medium heat, cook bacon until crispy. Remove bacon from the pan, add in shrimp, salt and pepper, and cook until shrimp is pink. Then remove the shrimp from the pan and set aside with the bacon. With the excess fat still in the pan, add onions, garlic and tomatoes and cook until onions are translucent and garlic starts to brown. Next, add in heavy cream and bring it to a boil. Once the cream mixture is boiling, add in fettuccine, shrimp and bacon. Stir in grated parmesan and parsley until melted and sauce is coating the shrimp and pasta. Let the shrimp and pasta mixture merry for another 5 minutes, then serve.

Maple Bacon Pull-Apart Bread

This sweet and savory combination is a wonderful addition to any brunch menu or anyoneâ€™s list of midnight snacks.

Cook time: 45 minutes

Prep: 30 minutes

Total cook time: 1 hr and 25 minutes

Yields: 16 servings

Ingredients:

One pack of maple bacon (12 oz)

Â½ cup of margarine

Â¾ cup dark brown sugar, packed

Â½ cup maple syrup

Â¾ cup white granulated sugar

Two tsp ground cinnamon

Two (16 oz) tubes of biscuit dough, cut into quarters

Cooking spray

Steps:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray the inside of a bundt pan with cooking spray and set aside. In a large pan, cook bacon over medium heat for 10 minutes or until crispy. Place bacon on paper towels to absorb extra fat and set aside. In a small saucepan, melt butter and stir in brown sugar and maple syrup. Bring the mixture to a boil and continue to stir until it begins to foam for about 1 minute, then remove from heat. In a Ziploc bag, add white sugar and cinnamon and mix. Then add in 6 to 8 pieces of quartered biscuit dough at a time and shake until coated. Pour excess sugar and cinnamon mixture into the small saucepan and stir over medium-low heat until sugar dissolves. Sprinkle about Â¼ of the bacon pieces in the bottom of the bundt pan, then pour the brown sugar mixture on top. Next, layer quartered biscuits in the pan and continue layering bacon and sugar mixture until all ingredients are used, ending with the brown sugar mixture on top. Bake in the oven for about 30-35 minutes, or until biscuits are fully cooked. Remove from the oven and let it sit and cool for 10-15 minutes. Once cool enough to handle, put a plate on top of the pan, flip it over and enjoy.

With so many ways and options to celebrate National Bacon Day, there are plenty of recipes that anyone can remix and serve in their way, no matter the occasion.