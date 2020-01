Simply Signal Recipes: Garlic Parmesan Kale Pasta

With 2020 having just started, let’s hope no one has given up on their New Year’s Resolution yet. Many people’s resolutions tend to have aspects of weight loss, saving money or trying new things, and luckily this recipe incorporated all three of those aspects.

Cook time: 15 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Servings: 4 prepped meals

Ingredients:

Ingredients for the kale pasta:

Steps:

Using the residual oil from the chicken, cook the cherry tomatoes until the skin blisters and bursts making the tomatoes soft.

Transfer onto a cutting board and allow it to sit for five minutes before cutting

Heat a large skillet over medium flame, cook on each side until well browned (about 5-7 minutes per side)

Filet each chicken breast into thinner pieces and place into the zip top bag so they may marinate for 30 minutes.

Steps to making the kale pasta:

Tear the kale leaves into small 1 to 2 inch pieces then rinse in a colander and allow to drain

Boil a large pot of water then add in the pasta for about 7 minutes.

In a large pot combine the olive oil, butter, and minced garlic and cook over medium heat for 1 to 2 minutes then add in the kale and saute for about 5 to 7 minutes until the kale has turned a deep green color.