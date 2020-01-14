Simply Signal Recipes: Garlic Parmesan Kale Pasta

With 2020 having just started, letâ€™s hope no one has given up on their New Yearâ€™s Resolution yet. Many peopleâ€™s resolutions tend to have aspects of weight loss, saving money or trying new things, and luckily this recipe incorporated all three of those aspects.Â Â
Â
Cook time: 15 minutes
Total time:Â 45 minutes
Servings: 4 prepped meals
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup of olive oil
- 1/4 cup of lemon juice
- 3 cloves of minced garlic
- 1/2 tbsp dried oregano
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1 1/2 lbs. of boneless skinless chicken breast
- 1 pint of cherry tomatoes
Â
Ingredients for the kale pasta:
- 1/2 lb kale
- 1/2 lb angel hair pasta
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 tbsp butter
- 2 cloves of minced garlic
- 1/4 cup grated parmesan
Â
Steps:
- Combine olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, oregano and salt into a zip top bag.
- Filet each chicken breast into thinner pieces and place into the zip top bag so they may marinate for 30 minutes.
- Heat a large skillet over medium flame, cook on each side until well browned (about 5-7 minutes per side)
- Transfer onto a cutting board and allow it to sit for five minutes before cutting
- Using the residual oil from the chicken, cook the cherry tomatoes until the skin blisters and bursts making the tomatoes soft.
Â
Steps to making the kale pasta:
- Tear the kale leaves into small 1 to 2 inch pieces then rinse in a colander and allow to drain
- Boil a large pot of water then add in the pasta for about 7 minutes.
- In a large pot combine the olive oil, butter, and minced garlic and cook over medium heat for 1 to 2 minutes then add in the kale and saute for about 5 to 7 minutes until the kale has turned a deep green color.
- Turn the heat off and add the drained pasta to the pot with the sauteed kale. Allow them to cool together until steam is no longer rising before adding the parmesan to make sure it doesnâ€™t melt.Â