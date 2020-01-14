Simply Signal Recipes: Garlic Parmesan Kale Pasta

With 2020 having just started, letâ€™s hope no one has given up on their New Yearâ€™s Resolution yet. Many peopleâ€™s resolutions tend to have aspects of weight loss, saving money or trying new things, and luckily this recipe incorporated all three of those aspects.Â Â

Cook time: 15 minutes

Total time:Â 45 minutes

Servings: 4 prepped meals

Ingredients:

Ingredients for the kale pasta:

Steps:

Using the residual oil from the chicken, cook the cherry tomatoes until the skin blisters and bursts making the tomatoes soft.

Transfer onto a cutting board and allow it to sit for five minutes before cutting

Heat a large skillet over medium flame, cook on each side until well browned (about 5-7 minutes per side)

Filet each chicken breast into thinner pieces and place into the zip top bag so they may marinate for 30 minutes.

Steps to making the kale pasta:

Tear the kale leaves into small 1 to 2 inch pieces then rinse in a colander and allow to drain

Boil a large pot of water then add in the pasta for about 7 minutes.

In a large pot combine the olive oil, butter, and minced garlic and cook over medium heat for 1 to 2 minutes then add in the kale and saute for about 5 to 7 minutes until the kale has turned a deep green color.