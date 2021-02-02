Simply Signal Recipes: Brookies

Prep: 20 mins

Cook: 20-25 mins

With the new year in full swing, many people plan to pick up new hobbies or goals. These goals are often related to fitness or habit changes, but one of the most important things to do while trying to get healthier is finding balance in your lifestyle.Â

Rather than cutting out all the things you love, like desserts, itâ€™s essential to find ways to enjoy treats in moderation. Itâ€™s so satisfying to cook and bake your own treats. Itâ€™s a way to feed the mind through picking up a new hobby, to feed the body by knowing what exactly youâ€™re putting in it and enjoying the creations you make.

This series provides students with a variety of delicious and accessible foods to make in the comfort of their living spaces. Weâ€™re starting with these simple and tasty brookies.Â

Servings: 20

Brownie Layer:

1 cup white sugar

1/2 cup butter, meltedÂ

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 eggsÂ

1/3 cup cocoa powder

1/2 cup all-purpose flourÂ

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/8 teaspoon salt

Cookie Layer:

1/2 cup butter softenedÂ

1/2 cup light brown sugar

1/4 cup white sugarÂ

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 eggÂ

1â€‰1/4 cups all-purpose flourÂ

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

Directions

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Grease a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.

Step 2

In a large bowl, beat softened butter, light brown sugar, 1/4 cup white sugar and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract together until creamy. Add 1 egg; beat until light and creamy, about 2 minutes.

Step 3

In another bowl, whisk 1 1/4 cups flour, 1/2 teaspoon salt and baking soda together. Gradually stir flour mixture into butter mixture until dough is combined. Stir chocolate chips into the dough. Spread dough into the bottom of the prepared baking dish to cover completely.

Step 4

In a separate bowl, stir 1 cup white sugar, melted butter and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract together.Â Add 2 eggs and beat well. Mix cocoa powder into butter mixture until well-combined. Stir 1/2 cup flour, baking powder, and 1/8 teaspoon salt into cocoa mixture until batter is combined. Pour brownie batter over cookie dough and spread to cover completely.

Step 5

Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the brookiesâ€™ center comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes. Cool completely before cutting into bars.

(Recipe from Allrecipes.com)