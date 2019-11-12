Simply Signal Recipes: Banana Pancakes

Since childhood, many people consider pancakes to be a typical breakfast food, but it also causes a dilemma over if you want a typical breakfast meal or if you want to eat healthily.
Fear not, for now you donâ€™t have to choose between sticking to a healthy lifestyle or eating a breakfast favorite. This recipe can also be slightly modified to be either gluten-free by adding more applesauce and removing the oats or vegan by removing the eggs from the recipe.
Cook time: 25 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Servings: 5 pancakes
Ingredients:
- 2 eggs
- 1 banana
- 1/2 cups of oats
- 1/4 cup of applesauce
- 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
- 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon
Steps:
- Blend the oats in a blender until they are ground into a fine powder
- Add in the other ingredients and mix until blended well
- Prepare your pan with non-stick cooking spray
- Pour about 1/3 cup of batter to make each pancake
- Allow to cook for about 5 minutes before flipping
- Let it cook for 3 minutes on the other side
- Enjoy!