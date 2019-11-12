Simply Signal Recipes: Banana Pancakes

Since childhood, many people consider pancakes to be a typical breakfast food, but it also causes a dilemma over if you want a typical breakfast meal or if you want to eat healthily.

Fear not, for now you donâ€™t have to choose between sticking to a healthy lifestyle or eating a breakfast favorite. This recipe can also be slightly modified to be either gluten-free by adding more applesauce and removing the oats or vegan by removing the eggs from the recipe.

Cook time: 25 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Servings: 5 pancakes



Ingredients:

2 eggs

1 banana

1/2 cups of oats

1/4 cup of applesauce

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon

Steps: