Need career advice? Visit University Career Services today!
Arts & Living, Recipes

Simply Signal Recipes: Banana Pancakes

On November 12, 2019 â€¢ By

Since childhood, many people consider pancakes to be a typical breakfast food, but it also causes a dilemma over if you want a typical breakfast meal or if you want to eat healthily.

Fear not, for now you donâ€™t have to choose between sticking to a healthy lifestyle or eating a breakfast favorite. This recipe can also be slightly modified to be either gluten-free by adding more applesauce and removing the oats or vegan by removing the eggs from the recipe.

Cook time: 25 minutes

Ayn Rand Conference 2019

Total time:  30 minutes 

Servings: 5 pancakes 

Ingredients: 

  • 2 eggs 
  • 1 banana
  • 1/2 cups of oats 
  • 1/4 cup of applesauce 
  • 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract 
  • 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon 

Steps: 

  1. Blend the oats in a blender until they are ground into a fine powder
  2. Add in the other ingredients and mix until blended well 
  3. Prepare your pan with non-stick cooking spray 
  4. Pour about 1/3 cup of batter to make each pancake 
  5. Allow to cook for about 5 minutes before flipping 
  6. Let it cook for 3 minutes on the other side 
  7. Enjoy!

Wake Forest University

Copyright © 2019 | Georgia State Signal | By Daniel Varitek