Simply Signal Recipes: Apple Pie Bites

It’s finally Thanksgiving, which means we’ve taken a break from school, and it’s time for food babies to be born. What better way to celebrate “Friendsgiving” than by rolling up with your friends? Pillsbury crescents, obviously!

Cook time: 10 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Servings: 8 apple pie bites

Ingredients:

1/4 cup light brown sugar

1 1/4 teaspoon apple pie spice (1/4 teaspoon for sprinkling on top)

3 tablespoons butter, melted

1/3 cup chopped pecans

1 small Granny Smith apple, cored and sliced into 8 slices

1 can Pillsbury Original crescent rolls

Steps: