Simply Signal Recipes: Apple Pie Bites

It’s finally Thanksgiving, which means we’ve taken a break from school, and it’s time for food babies to be born. What better way to celebrate “Friendsgiving” than by rolling up with your friends? Pillsbury crescents, obviously!
Cook time: 10 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes
Servings: 8 apple pie bites
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup light brown sugar
- 1 1/4 teaspoon apple pie spice (1/4 teaspoon for sprinkling on top)
- 3 tablespoons butter, melted
- 1/3 cup chopped pecans
- 1 small Granny Smith apple, cored and sliced into 8 slices
- 1 can Pillsbury Original crescent rolls
Steps:
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Combine light brown sugar and apple pie spice.
- Melt the butter and toss the apple slices in it, then set aside.
- Arrange crescent roll triangles and evenly distribute the brown sugar mixture on each.
- Sprinkle the chopped pecans onto each triangle.
- Place an apple slice on the wide end of each triangle and wrap the crescent roll around the apple slice.
- Brush each crescent roll with butter and sprinkle with additional apple pie spice
- Bake for 10-12 minutes until golden brown, then let cool for five minutes.
- Enjoy!