FLIP Burger Boutique on Howell Mill Rd.
Arts & Living, Recipes

Simply Signal Recipes: Apple Pie Bites

On November 19, 2019 • By

It’s finally Thanksgiving, which means we’ve taken a break from school, and it’s time for food babies to be born. What better way to celebrate “Friendsgiving” than by rolling up with your friends? Pillsbury crescents, obviously!

Cook time: 10 minutes

Total time:  20 minutes 

Servings: 8 apple pie bites

Ingredients:

  • 1/4 cup light brown sugar
  • 1 1/4 teaspoon apple pie spice (1/4 teaspoon for sprinkling on top)
  • 3 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 1/3 cup chopped pecans
  • 1 small Granny Smith apple, cored and sliced into 8 slices
  • 1 can Pillsbury Original crescent rolls

Steps: 

  1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
  2. Combine light brown sugar and apple pie spice. 
  3. Melt the butter and toss the apple slices in it, then set aside.
  4. Arrange crescent roll triangles and evenly distribute the brown sugar mixture on each.
  5. Sprinkle the chopped pecans onto each triangle.
  6. Place an apple slice on the wide end of each triangle and wrap the crescent roll around the apple slice. 
  7. Brush each crescent roll with butter and sprinkle with additional apple pie spice
  8. Bake for 10-12 minutes until golden brown, then let cool for five minutes.
  9. Enjoy!

 

 

Robinson Test Prep Academy

Copyright © 2019 | Georgia State Signal | By Daniel Varitek