Shamarious Gilmore and Tucker Gregg look to make history

With the NFL Draft only weeks away, Georgia State has two prospects who could hear their name called in all-conference players guard Shamarious Gilmore and running back Tucker Gregg.

Both have carved out extraordinary careers at Georgia State and will be looking to take a giant leap in their football careers.

If drafted, the pair would become the fourth and fifth Panthers to be selected in the NFL draft in Georgia State football history.

Shamarious Gilmore:

Since his arrival, the three-time all-conference guard has been a stalwart on the offensive line for Georgia State.

At six feet, three inches and 300 pounds, Gilmore has the ideal frame to compete against NFL-caliber players.

Gilmore brings a mean streak in the run game, which has allowed Georgia State to have one of the best rushing attacks in the country, with an average of 223 yards per game in the last three seasons.

What makes Gilmore such a lucrative NFL prospect is his availability.

Gilmore has been a five-year starter and has started in 59 of 60 games over his career.

During his pro day, Gilmore tested great.

He ran a 5.28 in the 40, a 7.39 in the three-cone drill and repped out 36 reps on the bench which would have been the most at the combine if invited.

Gilmore also brings versatility to the offensive line, which is something all NFL teams are looking for nowadays.

In an interview with Justin Melo, he asked Gilmore where he sees himself playing in the NFL and made his versatility resonate.

“I see myself playing wherever they need me to play,” Gilmore said. ”I have a lot of snaps at left guard, and that’s where I’m most experienced, but I have played a little tackle as well. I feel like I can play center. I just need the reps. I feel like I can perform wherever they need me.”

Tucker Gregg:

Gregg, a former 2018 walk-on, has had a historic career at Georgia State.

Running behind the likes of Gilmore over the years, Gregg has been able to put together an impressive resume.

Gregg has 1,560 career rushing yards which are good for third all-time in Panthers history, and 16 career rushing touchdowns which puts him second all-time in Georgia State history.

Gregg has put on a show against NFL-caliber college players this past season when the opportunity presented itself.

Against 23rd ranked Auburn, Gregg had a career-high 150 rushing yards. Against 22nd ranked Coastal Carolina, Gregg tied a Georgia State record for rushing touchdowns in a game with three.

Back in November, the five-foot, 10-inch, 220 pound back was asked by Damond Talbot what makes him different from other backs, and Gregg pointed out his physical style of play.

“I think I’m one of the hardest runners out there,” Gregg said.

“If I know I’m probably going to get tackled, [I will] try my best to make that defender never want to tackle me again. [Many] guys see out of bounds as a safety net instead of putting their shoulder down and getting a few extra yards. I’ve always been a north and south runner. Making one cut and getting vertical and breaking tackles is what I do best.”

Gilmore and Gregg both bring what NFL teams are looking for which are grind, grit and the knack to compete between the white lines.