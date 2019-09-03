SGA 90th Admin Starts back

All Student Government Association campus senates have begun the 90th administration with their own social and academic initiatives, but with the shared goal of a healthier student body.

Despite the senators’ ambitions, the organization faced a rather disorganized start. The Atlanta Senate meeting was pushed back three hours. Although their hopes were to start at 2:30 p.m., the meeting did not start until 5:37 p.m. and was adjourned at 6:18 p.m. A few senators seemingly found it hard to pay attention as they continuously checked their phones or carried on casual conversations during the meeting.

On Aug. 10, each campus senate held their first official meeting of the 90th administration and convened for the second university-wide meeting, the first being immediately after inauguration, where they shared updates and voted on topics that applied across Georgia State.

Atlanta

Executive Vice President Hamza Rahman has several initiatives for the Atlanta campus this fall. A legislative committee is currently in the works, which he said is a strategic effort to close the gap between Downtown and Perimeter campuses and finally become unified as a university.

The foundational idea behind this committee is that Georgia State, as a university, can work with local government to help alleviate the problems students face. Though there is currently nothing to lobby, Rahman believes there should be a line of communication between senators and local government if necessary.

Rahman also wants to work on the food provided on campus. Many students have dietary restrictions that do not align with the meal plan they have to purchase. In addition, Rahman wants to coordinate efforts with athletics to further include Perimeter campuses in events such as Homecoming.

During the Atlanta campus meeting, Speaker of the Senate Kaelen Thomas began by presenting the bill to seat the new Student Services Committee chair. Sen. Danny Mai nominated Sen. Jonathan Tschizubu, who said he wants to focus on the well-being of students. After 15 votes, Tschizubu was seated as the chair, with his role officially going into effect Sept. 8.

Nigel Walton, the Academic Affairs chair, said Latino Student Services and Outreach, Black Student Achievement and Academic Advisement will be doing some events in conjunction with SGA.

In addition to this, Student Engagement Chair Audrey Abraham has already begun planning fall semester events, including Homecoming and the first football game.

Alpharetta

Executive Vice President Chase Ritterbusch is prioritizing an increase in the amount of clubs, starting with a new photography and video club since senators are about to finalize their establishment.

Ritterbusch also wants to expand the variety of classes on the Alpharetta campus as a way to attract and hopefully keep new students.

Clarkston

Clarkston EVP Yasmin Henry is working toward her “flower initiative,” a goal of getting feminine hygiene products onto all campuses, which was continued from the previous year. Henry hopes this will eventually become university-wide.

Henry is also looking to promote positive mental health and well-being by creating a “relaxation station” for students which would be a safe space where students can go on campus to ease their mind from the stresses of school and life. Lastly, Henry wants to bring more vegan and halal options to Clarkston to give a better variety of food for students.

Decatur

According to EVP Hadeja Manais, Decatur has a high population of homeless students as well as students with food insecurities. To help combat this, Manais wants to open a farmers market so students will have somewhere to shop for fresh groceries, she wants the Decatur campus market to be open to students from every campus. Manais also wants to work towards monthly community service as an effort to keep their campus community clean.

Dunwoody

EVP Mohammad Alo of the Dunwoody campus wants to help students build a healthy lifestyle beginning with the cafeteria. Alo said there will be a tabling event to present a variety of food options to students so they can decide what food they want on campus. There is going to be a destress event in the fall where students can relax in the library during finals.

Newton

The main initiative on the Newton campus is disability services. According to EVP Cassie Turner, disability services currently is not on the first floor, making it difficult for it to service the students it was designed to help, which she hopes to change. Turner is also working toward getting the elevator in the disability services building in fixed, as she said it is constantly going out. Getting Pounce on Newton campus for more promotion is a secondary goal.

University-Wide Updates

SGA President Jazmin Mejia presented the previous special order to seat members on the Perimeter college committees. Because of the confusion behind the bills specifics, Rahman moved to table the bill until the Perimeter campuses get in contact with the author of the bill.

Mejia also presented 90-USO-FC-04, the bill that would form the second ad hoc GILEE committee. Walton said he believes this committee is very important to not only Georgia State as a whole, but the community of Muslim and Jewish students in particular.

Walton wanted an amendment that seated and chaired people for it. Although Sen. David Ubiringia believed the bill’s greater purpose was to discuss GILEE and not to choose sides, Walton insisted the question of whether or not Georgia State should support the GILEE program was a pressing matter and requested an amendment to seat people for it. Sen. Spencer DeHart self-nominated to chair the ad hoc committee and after 17 votes, the bill was passed, establishing the committee and DeHart as its chair.

Bill 90-UWB-01, which would update the point system that is used to hold senators accountable, was tabled due to the legislation not being ready for a vote.