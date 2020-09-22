Sept. 22: Three Big Things

School

Shawn Elliott’s Panthers lose a Week One thriller

The new-look Panthers football team made their debut at Center Parc Stadium and gave the No. 19 team in the nation a run for their money on Saturday. Although the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns left Atlanta with a 34-31 win, they needed overtime. The Panthers put the ball in the hands of redshirt freshman quarterback Cornelius “Quad” Brown, and he delivered with 260 total yards of offense and two touchdowns. Leading the ground game for the team, however, was junior running back Destin Coates, who carried the ball 34 times for 150 yards and a touchdown.

State

Georgia Bulldogs prepare for season opener

The best conference in college football returns this weekend as the SEC opens their season Saturday. The Georgia Bulldogs enter their matchup with Arkansas as the No. 4 team in the nation and have much to look forward to this season. Kirby Smart returns a number of key players and will start a new face at quarterback after Jake Fromm’s departure to the NFL. Most indications point to four-star recruit D’Wan Mathis to lead the Dawgs against the Razorbacks.

National

The Denver Nuggets make NBA history

Prior to last week, no team in league history ever came back from a 3-1 deficit twice in a single playoff series. The Denver Nuggets rewrote the script, eliminating the Los Angeles Clippers in seven games after doing the same to the Utah Jazz. Now, Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and co. have one more mountain to climb –– their biggest yet –– as they face LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals.