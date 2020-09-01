Sept. 1: Three Big Things

University

Beach Volleyball begins COVID-19 testing following return to practice

As students and athletes return to campus, teams are staying on top of COVID-19 and beginning physicals. This week, Georgia State’s Beach Volleyball team went through physicals, making sure they are healthy for a return to practice and competition. The process is one that now involves social distancing, masks and heavy safety protocols.

State

Atlanta United takes a stand against racial inequality

In response to the tragic death of Jacob Blake, the MLS postponed its games. One of the teams who participated in the movement was Atlanta United.

“We stand in solidarity with the Black community, with our players, our city and our fans in the fight against injustice,” the team said in a press release. “We must use our voices to be the change.”

The Five Stripes were scheduled to play Inter Miami on last Wednesday, but the new date for the game will now be this Wednesday.

National

Could Leo Messi be New York-bound?

Last week, all-time great soccer player Lionel Messi and FC Barcelona shocked the soccer world by announcing his deep intentions to leave. While a new home for the Argentine-born striker may take some time to find, one potential deal could see him locking in a retirement deal with MLS club, New York City Football Club. NYCFC’s parent club in England, Manchester City, have made it apparent they are interested and will include NYCFC in the negotiations.