Ronald Acuna Jr. tears ACL, will miss remainder of 2021 season

An MRI late Saturday night confirmed Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. completely tore his ACL in his right knee.

Acuna had to be carted off the field when his leg buckled as he was attempting to make a catch in a 5-3 win over the Miami Marlins Saturday afternoon. Acuna tried to put weight on the leg before being carried off the field into the dugout.Â

The 23-year old is already a face of Major League Baseball and was slated to start for the National League in Tuesdayâ€™s MLB All-Star Game. Acunaâ€™s fourth season ends with 24 home runs and 52 RBIs on a .281/.392/.593 batting line.