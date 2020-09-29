Results from an exciting week three of the 2020 Fantasy Football season

Fantasy football does not get much better than it did in week three of NFL action, seriously it was amazing. From Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson to Saints running back Alvin Kamara, week three gave fantasy owners everywhere a reason to celebrate.

WINNERS

Alvin Kamara: Few words can describe Kamaraâ€™s performance besides utterly outstanding. The former Tennessee running back totaled 192 yards from scrimmage and a pair of touchdowns in week three. Kamara put up wide receiver-like numbers leading all Saints receivers with 13 catches from quarterback Drew Brees. Kamara will look to replicate his performance against a weak Detroit defense in week four.

Russell Wilson: Wilson is the number one quarterback in fantasy, and in week three, he proved why. Throwing for five touchdowns and 315 yards, Wilson showed just how dangerous of a threat he is to opposing defenses.

Tyler Lockett: Lockett was spectacular in week three, catching nine passes (three of which were touchdowns) for 100 yards. Lockett continues to prove his value as a deep threat in a Seattle offense that loves to go for the home-run-ball.

LOSERS:

Josh Jacobs: Jacobs rushed for 71 yards in week three, but a fumble left the Raiders running back with his lowest fantasy output of the year.Â

Cam Newton: The Patriots quarterback completed just 17 passes for 162 yards and one interception in week three. Newton will need to bounce back in week four as New England will face a high-powered Kansas City offense.Â

Lamar Jackson: Jackson could not find a rhythm in the passing game in week three, throwing for just 97 yards and one touchdown.