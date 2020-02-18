Resell your textbooks and get your money back

Purchasing textbooks each semester for classes can get costly.

The average in-state, undergraduate student taking 12 or more credit hours spends about $1,298 a year on books and supplies at a four-year public college, according to the College Board, a non-profit organization that helps expand access to higher education.

Renting a textbook is an option when looking for supplies, but the majority of college students buy their textbooks to own.

According to the National Association of College Stores, 83% of students bought at least one required course material and 44% rented at least one required course material during the spring 2018 term.

Students generally don’t have a say in what textbooks they have to buy in order to pass a course.

Many textbook sellers, including the Georgia State University Bookstore, allow students to sell their textbooks back to earn some cashback.

BookFinder.com compares the sell-back prices of your textbooks across various platforms, including Amazon, after entering its ISBN.

Once the prices are compared, the highest amount of cash you could earn back is highlighted.

This method allows students to spend hundreds of dollars on textbooks and still earn something back after its one-time use.

Critical Thinking (PHIL 1010), a required core class at Georgia State, has a mandatory textbook, the second edition of “Critical Thinking: The Art of Argument.” It is sold with an access code in the Georgia State University Bookstore for $160.75.

The highest amount of money you can receive back for this textbook is $20.79 via Booksrun. This significant decrease is largely due to the fact that the access code for the book is no longer valid after its one-time use.

The required textbook for Introduction to Mass Communication (JOUR 1000), an entry-level journalism class, required for all journalism majors at Georgia State, is the sixth edition of “Converging Media.” It is sold in the Georgia State University Bookstore for $94.95; the highest amount of money you can receive back for this textbook is $40 via TextbooksRush or $42 worth of store credit.

Elementary Spanish I (SPAN 1001), a beginners-level Spanish class, requires students to acquire the fifth edition of “Aventuras.” It is sold with an access code in the Georgia State University Bookstore for $208.

The highest amount of money you can receive back for this textbook is $43.91 through TextbooksRush or $46.11 worth of store credit. Like with the critical thinking textbook, this significant decrease is also mostly because the access code for the book is no longer valid after its one-time use.

The eighth edition of “Calculus: Early Transcendentals,” the mandatory textbook of Calculus of One Variable I (MATH 2211), a common math class at Georgia State, is sold with an access code in the Georgia State University Bookstore for $157.50.

The highest amount of money you can receive back for this textbook is $25.98 via Booksrun. The access code for WebAssign is no longer valid after its one-time use, hence the amount of cashback. If you happen to still have the access code for WebAssign, you can receive $50 back on AbeBooks.

The Georgia State University Bookstore will look at the conditions of your textbook and give you a sell-back price in person when you bring your books in. You can get up to 50% back for your textbook depending on its condition and demand.