Republicans Are Poised to Take Full Control of Congress, Sets Stage for Trump’s Policy Push

In a historic shift, Republicans are set to control the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, paving the way for President-elect Donald Trump to pursue his policy goals with minimal opposition. While Trump celebrated the Senate win as a “powerful mandate” at his victory party in Florida, the race for the House is still intensely competitive, with Republicans recently winning just a slim majority.

Republicans currently hold a 218-208 lead over Democrats in the House. If the current margins remain in place, each party is expected to secure eight additional seats, giving Republicans a narrow edge of 222-213—just above the 218 seats needed for control. Critical seats are still in play in Arizona and California, which could be crucial for Republicans to achieve full legislative power in Washington.

Democrats within the house still have hope to win a few more seats, as some races still have close margins in the thousands of votes. However, with the GOP currently in the lead, a Democrat-controlled House seems unlikely. Rep. Pramila Jayapal stated that Democrats have a “very slim path to the majority.”

“We are going to do our work to help rebuild, come back from this loss, and recalibrate,” Jayapal said at a news conference introducing newly elected members.

The change in Senate control could also have a major impact on the GOP’s ability to move its agenda forward. If Republicans gain control of the Senate, House and the presidency, it would mark the second time Trump benefited from unified party control, following his 2017 inauguration. This shift could allow Republicans to quickly confirm key appointments, such as Cabinet members and Supreme Court justices, which often face opposition in a divided Congress. Republican senators, including Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, are already expressing optimism about their new role.

“As a new Republican Senate majority, our focus will be to take on an agenda that reflects America’s priorities – lower prices, less spending, secure borders, and American energy dominance,” said Barrasso in a statement. “That is what we will set out to do on day one. Our new Republican Senators will be instrumental in the success of this agenda”.

This momentum could help the GOP push its legislative priorities in a way that was difficult to achieve during the previous years of divided legislature.

Four areas are likely to see policy changes under a Republican Congress: tax cuts, immigration reform, energy and climate policies, and Ukraine aid. These areas come from Trump’s promises for immediate change on his first day in office. Tax cuts, including extensions of those from Trump’s 2017 law, are expected to pass, though additional cuts may face opposition due to concerns over federal debt. Immigration, a major issue for Trump, could see executive actions on deportations, but broader reforms will likely be a larger issue requiring bipartisan support. Republicans are also likely to reduce clean energy funding and increase oil and gas drilling. However, aid to Ukraine faces skepticism within the party. Other issues like tariffs and voter ID laws remain more uncertain. Although there are internal divisions within the party, the success of the Republican agenda will depend on how well it manages these differences.