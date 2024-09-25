Rejuvenation (2023)—A GSU Student Film that Surpasses Expectations

When I first sat down to watch “Rejuvenation” (2023), a student film from GSU, my expectations weren’t sky-high. I imagined a stereotypical story: struggling athlete, battling drug addiction, a rehab stint and maybe some strained relationships along the way. I braced myself for a production riddled with choppy editing and awkward transitions – hallmarks of many a student film. However, from the moment the film began, I was pleasantly surprised.

At its core, “Rejuvenation” follows Trinity (Imani Okwuosa), a college track star who’s battling addiction and enters a rehab clinic with a dark secret. On the surface, it appears to follow the predictable beats of a recovery narrative. As Trinity checks into a rehab facility, things quickly take an unsettling turn and the film evolves into something far more unexpected. What begins as a serious exploration of recovery subtly morphs into a high-stakes thriller.

The film doesn’t shy away from serious topics like drug addiction, recovery and the inherent vulnerabilities that come with it. While the climax dips into fantastical elements—a blood-extraction ritual reminiscent of vampire lore—it also cleverly sheds light on the dark underbelly of the healthcare industry and the dangers of fraudulent schemes. Sure, it’s far-fetched that two women would choose to drain the youth and vitality of their patients to stay forever young, but what’s more absurd is that they do it only to return to work day after day. The absurdity lies not in the act itself, but in what these two women—the facility’s doctors—do with their immortality. Instead of world domination or infinite wealth, they clock into work every day as if immortality is a minor inconvenience rather than a gift. It’s the ultimate tragicomic irony: the drudgery of eternal life, spent at the same old day job. But hey, I guess eternal friendship is worth more than billions of dollars. Who knew?

The film’s darker moments are balanced by occasional injections of humor and absurdity. A standout scene involves Trinity attempting to salvage someone else’s urine for her own drug test, only to watch helplessly as it flushes down the toilet. That sequence alone earned the film an extra .5 in my overall rating—it was hilarious and yet pathetically heartbreaking, a great example of how the film handles the more human aspects of its story. The film’s final moments, particularly Anna’s vampire-like bite into her therapist’s arm, were satisfying but also left me wanting more. I hoped for a full-blown horror twist, but it never quite pushed into “Suspiria” territory. Instead, “Rejuvenation” remains relatively grounded, save for its wild blood rituals.

Visually, “Rejuvenation” impressed me even further with its effects. The VFX seen in the “rejuvenation room” were particularly impressive. Even the injection scenes, which are seemingly difficult to make look real, were shockingly well done – I was almost expecting them to just cut away at those moments.

On a more personal level, the film’s setting offers an amusing meta-layer for GSU students watching it. Recognizable campus locations—a hallway here, a bathroom there—add a layer of intimacy for local audiences, reminiscent of the thrill and pride of spotting familiar Atlanta landmarks in “Baby Driver.” It’s that “I know that spot” moment that draws you deeper into the film’s world.

Ultimately, “Rejuvenation” delivers a thoughtful, eerie, if occasionally uneven take on addiction, healthcare and personal transformation, and it does so with a surprising level of finesse. While not entirely unpredictable, it kept me invested and offered some memorable performances and moments of genuine creativity, it’s got the heart and ambition for sure. The GSU team behind it deserves recognition, and I highly recommend checking it out—it’s not every day you can say you’ve watched a well-made piece of art by people you pass on campus. Plus, you never know – you might be watching the early work of the next big thing in Hollywood. Or at least someone who knows how to make a killer fake injection scene.

Verdict: It’s a film worth celebrating.

You can stream “Rejuvenation” on Amazon and Tubi for free.