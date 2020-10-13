Reigning Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year Aris Briggs playing as dominant as ever

It is not unusual to find what we love to do in our adolescence and continue doing it as we grow older. Some like computers, others enjoy going out with friends, and some play different sports. The Memphis native Aris Briggs found his niche at a young age: He loves to have a ball at his feet to kick around.

Coming from a Bosnian mother and American dad who loved soccer, the Panthers senior forward found his favorite sport early in life.

“I don’t know why growing up here, there are so many different sports to play so many popular sports, but he always loved the game,” Briggs said on his father. “Most of my parent’s friends are Bosnian, so being around them and my dad as a kid, I always had a ball at my feet. So it’s kinda like my first love.”

In the 2019 season, Briggs started making strides in his play. The team’s defensive game plan revolved around containing him throughout the game. Briggs finished with 16 goals and one assist, which accumulated 33 points for his junior campaign.

Briggs’ fantastic season on the pitch resulted in his becoming a star-studded player. It opened the door for him to become the Sun Belt Conference offensive player of the year, First-Team All-Sun Belt and the 2019 United Soccer Coaches All-South Region First team, reported by Georgia State athletics.

“To be honest with you, I don’t think about all the rewards [or] anything like that,” Briggs said. “I just try to do my job on the field, [but] last season especially, I started racking up some goals and stats, and, like, the other coaches[’] … entire game plan defensively is trying to shut me down.”

Along the journey to becoming such an excellent overall soccer player, Briggs had coaches who pushed him to become an offensive threat on the pitch. The constant drive back and forth from Memphis to Nashville is a good portrayal of his dedication to perfecting his craft.

“All … my life, I’ve had a whole bunch of different coaches because I moved all around,” Briggs said. “One of the main ones for me was my coach in Nashville. I started playing with a team out in Nashville when I was about 12 years old. My dad and I would drive three hours, maybe two or three times a month to Nashville to play or just for practice.”

Aris Briggs and the Georgia State men’s soccer team is off to a great start this season with a 5-0 record and 1-0 in conference play but looks to improve their record once they face Coastal Carolina on Oct. 10.

With such a great play, the Georgia State men’s soccer team is confident and ready for the Sun Belt Tournament.