Red Bull Music Festival 2019 Lineup

The Red Bull Music Festival kicks off in Atlanta this week with big name artists performing at different venues across Atlanta. Not only will there will be concerts and parties, but there will also be lectures on music history by legends.

Here’s all the important information.

Red Bull Music Festival Atlanta runs from November 1 through 15. The line-up includes artists like: Teyana Taylor, Denzel Curry’s alter ego Zeltron faces off against Joey Bada$$, Ari Lennox, a “Trap Roundtable” with Shawty Redd, Zaytoven and Lex Luger, Yung Baby Tate, OHSO and Coach K in conversation about the impact of his label Quality Control.

The Red Bull Music Festival is a very affordable event compared to most concerts, which makes it a perfect event for students to attend. Prices range from free with an RSVP to $30. All events are 18+, except for the Quality Control afterparty which is 21+. The venues are listed on the Red Bull Music Festival website.

The Signal will be covering the events, so keep checking in for exclusive content about your favorite artists.