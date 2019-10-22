Rebellion and social nonconformity: Afropunk 2019

The atmosphere was extremely lighthearted and welcoming. People young and old swayed to the genre-bending, unique beats. Kashii mixed eras of music he samples from, including disco to modern R&B, creating tracks that everyone would recognize the tune regardless of age.

Erin, who preferred her last name not be used, has been a regular attendee of Afropunk for four years. She usually attends the event in Brooklyn, New York, but this year was her first time in Atlanta. She spoke about Afropunk as an outlet for African Americans in the punk/alternative community.

“I think there’s been a definite switch. I think it’s become more culturally acceptable because before there wasn’t really a time or space for the black community to be so involved in the punk community,” Erin said. “I think Afropunk has done a great job at creating that avenue, so people now feel like they can be involved and feel safe being more involved.”