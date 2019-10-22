Rainbows and pasties- Pride Weekend in Atlanta

Piedmont Park hosted the annual Atlanta Gay Pride Festival this past weekend. The park was radiant with color and energy, complete with rainbows, sequins, glitter and pasties everywhere. Attendees walked around the park and socialized, along with visiting sponsored tents with free goods such as drink sleeves, condoms and more.

Some even brought their own personal tents to camp out on the main lawn in front of the stage. There were performances from artists such as Daya and Kesha, who ended Saturday night’s festivities.

Participants braved the chilly rain on Sunday for the parade where John Lewis and Stacey Abrams were also in attendance.

Atlanta Pride is for those a part of the LGBTQ+ community and allies to have a safe space to have fun. Claudia Berumen, a straight Latina woman, enjoys being able to come and have fun with her friends without the fear of judgement.

“All my friends who are gay, they’re Latinos. Being Latinos, they do have different obstacles they have to face. Latin American culture comes from a very masochist society,” she said. “I think it’s cool that Atlanta this thing we call Pride here because it’s a safe zone where people can come out and express themselves.”

This weekend was all about love in Atlanta. One person on the lawn awaiting Kesha’s highly anticipated performance stood on top of their drink cooler and waved their rainbow flag in the air, their eyes filled with happy tears.

Another attendee ran up and handing them their own rainbow flag, that was significantly larger so more people could see. They both waved the flag together, much to the cheers of the crowd.