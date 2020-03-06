Photos: The Runaway Tour Leg 2 at The Infinite Energy Center

The Runaway Tour made its way into Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon. This was the second time that the tour appeared in Georgia since October of last year. The event was held at the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth, 30 minutes northeast of Atlanta.



Tyla Yaweh was the first artist to appear on stage during The Runaway Tour. Yaweh has been a part of the tour since its first stop on the first leg back in mid August. The 24-year-old artist arrived on stage wearing a floral button up jacket and black pants. He performed songs like “Understand Me” and “High Right Now”. The artist also took time to cover and tribute “Armed & Dangerous” written by Juice WRLD.

The next artist to appear on stage was Swae Lee. Swae Lee took place at the back of the stage performing his first song, “Swang”, which was released in 2016 off of SremmLife 2. The California native advanced to the front of the stage performing songs he was featured on like, “Hopeless Romantic” off of Wiz Khalifa’s album Rolling Papers 2, and “Sativa” from Jhene Aiko’s album Trip. Throughout the course of his performance he brought a young fan on stage, as well as his mother, Bernadette Walker.



The last artist to appear on stage was Post Malone. Since his last show in Atlanta, Post Malone was awarded The Best Rap/Hip-Hop album of the Year for his release, Hollywood’s Bleeding. The 24 year old performed songs like “Better Now”, “Goodbyes” featuring Young Thug, and “I Fall Apart”. Post Malone stopped his set a few times to thank and appreciate all of the fans who have been apart of his journey. Before departing from stage, Malone brought out Swae Lee to perform their joint song, “Sunflower” featuring Swae Lee.