Photos: The Runaway Tour at State Farm Arena

The Runaway Tour kicked off in Atlanta late Tuesday afternoon for its 16th stop of 37 shows. The event was held at State Farm Arena. Hip-Hop artists like Tyla Yaweh, Swae Lee and Post Malone performed their own sets, all of which had moving performances.



Yaweh opened for the tour and performed songs like, “Novacane,” “Salute” and “I Think I Luv Her.” The artist appeared on stage wearing a cheetah print zip-up and plaid red pants. Yaweh signed to London Entertainment and Epic Records, the same label that Post Malone is signed too. Epic Records signed the 24 year-old artist in early February of 2019. Some fans may recognize Yaweh from his song, “Salute” featuring Post Malone.



Swae Lee was the second artist performance of the night. During Swae Lee’s performance, the artist took time to toss roses to his fans attending the concert. Some fans may know Swae Lee from his latest songs, “Won’t Be Late” featuring Drake, “Sextasy” and his feature on Travis Scott’s, “R.I.P. SCREW.” The 24- year-old artist has toured alongside Post Malone since their first show at the Tacoma Dome in Seattle. Swae Lee brought out the well-known Atlanta rapper Gucci. Gucci and Swae Lee performed their joint-song produced by Mike WiLL Made-It, “Black Beatles.” Before leaving the stage, Gucci surprised the concert-goers with performing “Both” featuring Drake.

Post Malone was the last artist to perform on the Runaway Tour and has made a name for himself in the hip-hop industry since his song, “White Iverson.” Before becoming an artist in the music industry, Post Malone was known for making videos on YouTube. Post Malone has toured three times around the U.S. and even featured alongside Justin Bieber on his Purpose Tour in 2016. Some may recognize Post Malone from his album, Beer Bongs and Bentlys, and his newest debut album, Hollywood’s Bleeding.