Photos: The Free Spirit Tour at State Farm Arena

Georgia native Khalid’s Free Spirit Tour began in Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon. The concert was held at State Farm Arena in Downtown Atlanta, only a few blocks down the road from Georgia State. Lo-fi’s new artist Clairo was the first performance of the night and has toured alongside Khalid since his first scheduled show back in June. Clairo’s fame developed after she released her first Alternative song back in 2018, “Pretty Girl”.

Khalid performed on stage wearing a Black 1996 Olympic Games t-shirt which paid homage to his home state representing Atlanta’s hosting of the games.The R&B/Soul artist has been a part of the music industry since 2016 when he released his first single, “Location.” Khalid quickly became recognized after his single peaked at number 16 on Top 20 of the US Billboard Hot 100 and number 2 on Billboard’s Hot R&B Songs. His single later became certified platinum 4 times by the Recording Industry Association of America. Since his first album “American Teen” was released in 2017, Khalid’s music has shown up multiple times on Billboard’s Hot 100. He was only 18-years-old when his first single led him to fame.

Khalid performed some of his greatest hit songs from his first album, as well as songs from his newest debut album “Free Spirit” which was released in April of this year. The R&B artist was also nominated by the Grammy’s for Best Urban Contemporary Album, “American Teen”.

The Free Spirit Tour is Khalid’s second time touring around the US. His contribution to the music industry has led him to help other artists produce and curate music. Some fans who are unfamiliar with Khalid may also recognize his name from features on other artists songs like, “1-800-273-8255” by Logic, “Silence” by Marshmellow, and “Lovely” by Billie Eilish.

The Free Spirit Tour was full of energy and the arena was packed front to back with fans who are in love with Khalid’s music.

