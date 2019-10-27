Photos: The Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind Tour at The Infinite Energy Center

The Infinite Energy Center welcomed Logic into Atlanta late Friday afternoon. Logic has produced five albums and has since went on tour for his latest album, “The Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind.” The tour brought up and coming names like YBN Cordae, J.I.D. Silas 301, who was recently signed to Visionary Records.

The concert opened with a performance from Silas 301 in which he performed “Killa,” one of his most popular songs, to get the crowd up and create a fun atmosphere. YBN Cordae performed after Silas, getting the crowd up off their feet with his songs, “Hi my Name Is” and “Have Mercy.”Atlanta native J.I.D., was third to perform. He performed “Westbrook” and “Stick Talk” which got the crowd into a craze.

Finally, headlining artist Logic came out and the crowd went into a frenzy. He started with his hit song “Everybody” and the opening act did not disappoint the crowd. During his set he stopped in between songs to get the crowd hyped and in the mood to have a great time by saying, “There are no too cool for school gangsters in here so let’s turn up.”

He proceeded to perform another hit song, “Keanu Reeves.” After, his first few songs the crowd chanted “Logic” over and over. The city of Atlanta definitely enjoyed Logic and his company as they all brought great energy and good vibes to the stage. Logic will be continuing The Confessions of a Dangerous Mind tour with shows from Greensboro, NC all the way to Washington, DC.