Photos: Bad Bunny at State Farm Arena

Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, also known as Bad Bunny, made his way to State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta late Sunday evening. The Latin artist announced the second leg of his North American X100PRE tour with his first stop in Boston and his last stop in Tampa. Bad Bunny has been on tour since early March of 2019.

DJ EU takes a break after his pre-show set during The X100Pre Tour. Photo by Matt Siciliano-Salazar | The Signal

Atlanta United’s DJ EU performed and set the vibes pre-show before Bad Bunny. The Atlanta DJ originally mixed for radio station Power 96.1 and has had the opportunity to perform alongside Atlanta United FC as one of their main DJ’s. DJ EU has made some accomplishments by performing at festivals like One MusicFest, Tomorrowland and in different countries like Costa Rica and Chile. DJ EU performs at local Atlanta clubs and is performing one of his greatest known mixers in Atlanta, Candela, this Saturday at club District.



Bad Bunny beams in purple with his dance team during his headline performance on The X100Pre Tour. Photo by Matt Siciliano-Salazar | The Signal

Bad Bunny released his latest collaborative debut album “Oasis” with J Balvin in late June of this year. Bad Bunny released X100Pre in December 2018 and has features from Diplo and Drake. The Latin artist appeared on stage and performed songs like “Ni Bien Ni Mal,” “200 MPH” and “Chambea.” Fans began to hear from Bad Bunny when his popularity grew on SoundCloud. He has been recognized for his unique style of rap, trap and hip-hop Spanish style of songwriting. Many hip-hop fans may also recognize Bad Bunny from his song “Mia,” featuring Drake.