Panther’s Pantry moving to new on-campus location

Georgia State’s Panther’s Pantry on the Downtown Atlanta campus is moving to a new location in the upcoming fall semester. The Panther’s Pantry, currently located at 140 Decatur St SE in the Urban Life building, is finding its new home at 75 Piedmont Ave. NE in the coming fall semester.

Panther’s Pantry also has other Georgia State locations, including on the Clarkston, Decatur, and Dunwoody campuses.

Panther’s Pantry is a food and hygiene donation center for Georgia State students experiencing short-term food insecurity. They can get assistance with their health and wellness to support their academic success.

The Pantry offers dry goods, fresh fruits, vegetables and basic toiletries. The pantry was started in 2014 by graduate students from the Nutrition Department. In recent years, the Pantry has served up to 135 students in a week. “Panther’s Pantry aims to alleviate the burden of food insecurity in GSU students,” the Panther’s Pantry Instagram page stated.

The new location for the Panther’s Pantry will provide additional support for students regarding housing and employment. The Pantry is a volunteer organization, and students interested in volunteering at the Panther’s Pantry can sign up at pantry.gsu.edu.

Since the start of COVID-19, the Pantry has changed to a bag system, where students, faculty and staff can pick up one bag a week filled with food and hygiene products. The premade bags available include standard food bags, vegetarian food bags, female hygiene bags and male hygiene bags.

Students can pick up these bags in Faculty Parking Lot B under the Urban Life Building. For more information about food and hygiene distribution, students can contact pantherspantrygsu@gmail.com. To donate to Panther’s Pantry, students can shop from their Amazon wish list, send Kroger gift cards, or send monetary donations. The shipping address for all Amazon donations and gift cards is 75 Piedmont Ave NE.

Panther’s Pantry, along with Panther Dining, offers nutritional services for students. These services are to provide students with health and wellness problems with support and promote the safety of students and staff. Students can also make a Telehealth appointment with the nutrition services at dining.gsu.edu.

Nutritional counseling is available at the Student Recreation Center, Counseling and Testing Center, and the Student Health Clinic on Georgia State’s Downtown campus. Nutrition Services offers a four-week course called The Body Project to increase self-acceptance and promote body positivity. The class meets once a week, and students can sign up at dining.gsu.edu.

Panther’s Pantry offers a blog to students, faculty and staff to help students navigate their eating habits, what labels on food items mean and how to promote their health and wellness through food.

Panther’s Pantry’s social media accounts on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook allow students to find information about the hours of the pantry, recipes, and blog posts. The Pantry will continue to post updates about the new location on their social media leading up to the coming fall semester.