Panthers finish spring game with smiles and style in front of fans

Among the most important questions heading into Georgia State’s spring football game was who head coach Shawn Elliott would lean towards at the backup quarterback position.

Darren Grainger, a transfer out of Furman, played well for Team White and battled with Team Blue quarterback Mikele Colasurdo for attention from the coaching staff.

Team White and Grainger made a big comeback in the fourth quarter, and it all came down to a game-winning play that sealed the win for Team White.

Team Blue brought the fireworks early. Mikele Colasurdo had a solid debut throwing a touchdown and commanding the offense in front of over 4,300 fans at Center Parc Stadium. Despite an interception, Colasurdo performed well, maybe creating a bigger case for his role as Brown’s backup.

Team Blue also shined on defense, holding the white team to three points in the first quarter. The defense pressured Granger and forced a sack. In the first half, Team Blue held Team White to three consecutive three-and-outs.

“The maturity level the defense is playing, that’s what I love to see,” Elliott said.

As the game entered halftime, the game was tied. But after coming back, Team Blue managed to lock in another touchdown as they quickly moved up on the scoreboard.

Two minutes before the end of the fourth quarter and trailing by seven, Team White got a break.

Grainger threw the ball down the field and connected with wide receiver Jacob Freeman for a considerable gain.

Directly after, Grainger passed to running back Dawson Hill for the touchdown. Team White led by five with 1:36 remaining.

While there won’t be an immediate answer on Brown’s backup, both Grainger and Colasurdo showcased their talents, making the choice for Elliott even more challenging over the next five months.