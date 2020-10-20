Oct. 20: Three Big Things

School

Womenâ€™s cross country regular season concludes

The Panthers womenâ€™s cross country team finished their regular season in Birmingham, Alabama, on Friday with the UAB Blazer Classic.

Headlining the teamâ€™s results, junior Marine Garnier recorded a time of 22:20:09; junior Emma Devis with a time of 24:14:84; and sophomore Frankie Muldoon posted a time of 24:37:77. The team will take the next couple of weeks to prepare for Oct. 31 and the Sun Belt Conference Championships.

State

No Dan Quinn no problem: Falcons pick up first win of 2020

Sunday seemed like the day for the Falcons to have their best game right from the get-go: Deion Jonesâ€™ intercepted Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins on the gameâ€™s first play.

From there, Atlanta took control. Matt Ryan dominated, throwing for 374 yards and four touchdowns. He found Julio Jones eight times for 137 yards and, to the delight of Falconsâ€™ fans, Jonesâ€™ first two touchdowns of 2020.

National

The World Series begins tonight with Los Angeles and Tampa Bay

Tonight, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays begin a highly-anticipated World Series. After defeating their opponent in seven games, each team earned their spot: the Rays over the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series and the Dodgers winning three straight after trailing the Atlanta Braves 3-1 in the National League Championship Series. The Dodgers will make their third Fall Classic appearance in the last four seasons, while the Rays return for the first time since 2008.