Oct. 13: Three Big Things

School

222 Panthers recognized by Sun Belt for academics

This past week, the Sun Belt Conference recognized 222 Georgia State student-athletes for their exceptional talents in the classroom during the 2019-20 school year. Georgia Stateâ€™s cumulative 3.44 GPA only ranked behind Arkansas State in the conference. The Sun Belt named 126 Panthers to the Commissionerâ€™s List and 96 more on the Academic Honor Roll. The Commissionerâ€™s List honors a 3.5 GPA or higher, and the Academic Honor Roll rewards those who maintain between a 3.0 and 3.49 GPA.

State

The Atlanta Braves are in the NLCS (This is not a typo)

The last time the Atlanta Braves made it this far into the MLB postseason, they lost to the eventual 2001 World Series champion Arizona Diamondbacks in five games in the National League Championship Series. The Braves enter the series following sweeps of the Cincinnati Reds in two games and the Miami Marlins in three. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers are the favorite to win the National League pennant. They remain unbeaten following sweeps of the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres.

National

Your 2020 NBA champions, the Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers capped the longest NBA season in the leagueâ€™s 74-year history Sunday night, winning their 17th championship in franchise history. LeBron James his fourth NBA Finals Most Valuable Player award after defeating the Miami Heat in six games. He posted 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists while his partner in crime Anthony Davis scored 19 points and grabbed 14 points. The title is the first for Davis in his eighth season.