Nov. 17: Three Big Things

School

Menâ€™s soccer loses in SBC Final, multiple players recognized

After consecutive games testing their stamina, the menâ€™s soccer team fell short in Sundayâ€™s Sun Belt Tournament final, losing 4-3 in penalty kicks. The team had six players named to the first-team All-Conference roster. As Brett Surrency caps off his 11th season with the Panthers, a foundation of hard work and exceptional play on the field continues to spell the teamâ€™s success.

State

Falcons win a 34-27 thriller over Broncos in Atlanta

Matt Ryan and company did it again, as they knocked off a young Denver Broncos team at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Sunday. Ryan threw for 271 yards and three touchdowns as the team moved to 3-5 on the season and 1-4 at home. On the ground, Todd Gurley added 19 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown. For the Broncos, rookie wide receiver Jerry Jeudy shined, catching seven passes for 125 yards and a touchdown.

Nation

Buckle up for tomorrowâ€™s NBA Draft

Basketball fans rejoice, as the 2020 NBA Draft begins tomorrow night at 8:00. Will Atlanta-native Anthony Edwards go to the Minnesota Timberwolves with the first overall selection? Or will it be LaMelo Ball? Many questions will get answered tomorrow night, and many young men will see their lives change overnight. The Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers own the nightâ€™s first five picks.