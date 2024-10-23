New low-income housing developments are coming to Auburn Avenue

A historic corner of Sweet Auburn is just weeks away from undergoing a major renovation as part of the Sweet Auburn Grande project, according to developers. The project aims to renovate the southwest and southeast corners of Auburn Avenue and Jesse Hill Jr. Drive, a part of downtown Atlanta that has long stood in need of renewal.

Auburn Avenue, often referred to as “Sweet Auburn,” is one of the most historically significant streets in Atlanta. The area was a focal point during the Civil Rights Movement and has been known as one of the richest Black communities in the country. The Sweet Auburn Grande project is part of a larger movement to revitalize this historic district. The area is now being looked at for a string of developments that aim to bring more affordable housing to the city.

The two-phase development is being led by Gorman & Company, a Wisconsin-based firm known for its work in affordable housing. The Invest Atlanta Board of Directors recently approved a $28.3 million tax-exempt loan to support the project, which introduces over 90 units of affordable housing and restores several important historic structures.

The first phase of the Sweet Auburn Grande project will see the construction of 109 residences. Of these, 92 units will be reserved for residents earning 80 percent or less of the area median income (AMI), according to developers providing much-needed affordable housing in the heart of Atlanta. In addition to the housing, the project will include 8,700 square feet of commercial space at street level, potentially offering retail and other businesses into the community. Structured parking will also be included in the project, addressing parking challenges in the area.

The first phase of this renovation will preserve the historic 229 Auburn building, which dates back to 1908. This building is currently vacant, but once housed some of the city’s first Black-owned businesses including the Atlanta State Savings Bank, the first Black-owned bank in the city. Originally slated for demolition, the building will now be incorporated into the development, helping to maintain a connection to Sweet Auburn’s historic past.

Developers for the project have announced that building permits for the $56 million project have been finalized, with construction set to begin in November. The first phase is expected to take 23 months, with a targeted opening in October 2026.

Phase two of renovations will work to restore two more historic structures: the Butler Street YMCA and the Walden Building. Additionally, a new public greenspace, the Good Trouble John Lewis Memorial Park, will be added at the street’s corner, beneath the John Lewis HERO Mural. Developers hope that this park will become a key community space, honoring the legacy of civil rights leader John Lewis. While a concrete timeline has not yet been announced, construction could begin as early as late 2025.