NBA extends closure of all facilities to May 8

The NBA has informed teams that all facilities will remain closed until at least May 8, according to ESPNâ€™s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Originally, the league hoped to open practice facilities for players to continue training. The NBA suspended its season on March 11 following the Utah Jazzâ€™s Rudy Gobert testing positive for the coronavirus.

The decision comes following state and local governmentsâ€™ modifications to their shelter-in-place orders. Furthermore, the league plans to modify guidance regarding the use of team practice facilities.

The league clearly wants to wait until it is guaranteed safe and that controlled environments for players in states allow them to do so.Â

When facilities open, there will be restrictions. No more than four players will be permitted at a facility at any one time, and no head or assistant coaches could participate and group activities â€” team practices and scrimmages are prohibited.

Essentially, the players will be able to go through basic shootarounds by themselves.

This is one small step for the NBA possibly resuming play late summer.