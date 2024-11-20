Navigating Mental Health in the Age of Bearing Witness

Living in a world where mindlessly scrolling through social media for hours daily and consuming massive amounts of short-form content at unprecedented rates is the norm. It’s no surprise that many people have a difficult time processing all of the information at their fingertips. Constant access to photos and videos being created by people around the world is beneficial in many aspects, providing an increased sense of interconnectedness and a vast reservoir of knowledge, experience and first-hand accounts to draw upon to form opinions about current events. However, acknowledging the darker side of this phenomenon is just as crucial as taking advantage of its more positive aspects.

First-hand accounts of history in the making aren’t uncommon to see on social platforms. People sharing slices of their daily lives online encompasses everything, including distressing, violent or graphic content. This is especially commonplace on platforms like X, TikTok and Instagram; media outlets popular among college students in particular. Avoiding this content is almost impossible, as this is often exactly the kind of imagery that attracts more engagement – not for its entertainment value, but for its striking depictions of realities that viewers might not have ever directly experienced.

Most relevant in the current social, political and economic climate are those images and videos coming out of places like Gaza, Sudan and Congo. The horrors of what humans are capable of doing to one another are transmitted across continents and broadcasted to millions, leaving many confused and unsure how to respond to bearing witness to such atrocities. Navigating the experience of existing online in a world that relies on the internet to garner support for social movements through honest depictions of these realities is challenging. Often, this leads to feelings of guilt or helplessness among audiences who feel powerless to make a change. This democratization of information is invaluable, yet it can also lead to emotional burnout.

While many find viewing this content disturbing and prefer to look away to protect their mental health, for others, looking away from tragedy can feel just as uncomfortable. This internal conflict can heighten those feelings of guilt and helplessness, especially when faced with the reality that their peers may be more directly affected by issues being platformed and are suffering in silence.

To navigate these complexities, seeking a middle ground that involves engaging in conversations about these issues to foster understanding and empathy, while being aware of the mental and emotional implications of being inundated with unsettling content, can be effective. Rather than simply absorbing the distressing content and internalizing feelings of hopelessness and despair, consider discussing it with friends or classmates. Educating yourself and others about the issues at hand is essential, as it allows space for more informed and compassionate dialogue.

Activism and community service are powerful ways to channel these feelings into collective action. Joining organizations focused on social justice and advocacy can provide a support system for those struggling with coping with our current reality. Georgia State has several organizations committed to uplifting marginalized communities and encouraging open dialogue about difficult topics, including BridgeGSU, Voters of Tomorrow, Alliance for Sexual and Gender Diversity and the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW).

Practicing self-care is also crucial to prioritize amidst this heavy emotional landscape. Taking breaks from social media, engaging in offline activities and finding healthy outlets for stress can help you maintain your mental well-being. Whether it’s through mindfulness exercises, physical activity or creative pursuits, finding balance is essential. Several organizations at Georgia State welcome students with open arms to encourage mental health awareness, including Active Minds GSU, Be Well Panthers Health and Wellness and Black Girls Who Run. The GSU Counseling Center is also available to all students seeking mental health support and provides individual and group counseling, psychiatry services and peer support.

Acknowledging the emotional weight of consuming graphic content, engaging in discussions, participating in communal efforts for change and prioritizing self-care can make navigating these challenges feel less challenging. Remember, you are not alone in your feelings – many of your peers are grappling with similar emotions, and leaning on each other in times like these can be transformative, healing and powerful.