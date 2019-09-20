News
Music Midtown 2019: Photo Collage
Dancing, overpriced food and outfits from Urban Outfitters sum up this year’s Music Midtown festival pretty well. Piedmont Park was packed with music fans of all genres this past weekend for Music Midtown 2019.
By
Daniel Varitek
