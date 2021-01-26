Moon signs and fashion: finding style through emotions

We previously dove into zodiac fashion by exploring how our sun signs can impact our style. This week we take a more in-depth look at how moon signs can affect how you accessorize. Moon signs, found in your birth chart, control your emotions and moods. Moon signs are also categorized by four main groups: fire, earth, air and water signs.

Leo, Sagittarius and Aries are the fire signs, which tend to be bold, ambitious and impulsive.

Although they may seem put-together, these signs will undergo many emotional changes, especially in understanding their emotions and embracing the resulting changes.Â

Fire signs should wear nude tones and accessorize with simple jewelry like nameplates.Â Consider black or nude-colored bags or shoes that are not too distracting.Â Allow for simplicity that still looks put together since fire signs are attempting to figure things out.

Next up are the earth signs Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn. These signs are known for being grounded, honest and mellow.

Earth signs will attract much positive energy that will manifest itself into opportunities for growth and success.

Earth signs should stick to bright and warm colors, such as yellow and orange, to encourage positive vibes. Look into picking out accessories with clouds, smiles and positive messages to help maintain positivity all around.Â

The third group is the air signs, comprising Gemini, Libra and Aquarius.

Air signs are typically known for being great communicators and curious individuals. Although great communicators, they look to be more immersed with their community and peers.Â

To incorporate this welcoming energy into outfits, stick to bright colors and accessories, featuring prints that showcase your interests and spark up conversations.

Last but not least are the water signs, Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces.Â

Water signs are imaginative, loyal and compassionate.

The changes they will experience will focus on embracing their creativity, curiosity and concentrating on themselves.

To embrace this, they should look into spicing up their accessories through upcycling and letting their creative side take over to reinvent old pieces.